‘Driving a taxi in SA. Now that’s a stressful job’ – Mzansi reacts to jobs Trevor Noah has had

On the latest episode of his new podcast ‘What Now? With Trevor Noah', the comedian sits down with two of his closest friends to talk about the jobs he’s had, amongst other things.

South African comedian and former The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah’s latest podcast on Spotify, had his listeners in stitches when he sat down with two of his closest friends Anele Mdoda and Sizwe Dhlomo to talk about a few topics, including whether he [Noah] ever really had a real job before he moved to America to host The Daily Show.

The podcast called What Now? with Trevor Noah covers everything in the world of entertainment, sports, politics and business. In a promo ad for his new project in collaboration with Spotify, Noah said the podcast really is just about having interesting conversations with really fascinating people.

Announcing the partnership last year, Spotify vice president Julie McNamara said they are excited to collaborate with Trevor to create an original podcast that seamlessly combines his unique humour, insightful commentary, and consummate interview skills on a global scale.

She added that the weekly podcast will blend Trevor’s signature humour and razor-sharp wit with his global perspective to deliver a unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.

ALSO READ: PICS: Khanya Mkangisa has welcomed her first child

‘You’ve never really had a real job’ – Anele and Sizwe to Trevor Noah

To reflect on the moment of turning 40, Trevor sat down with Anele and Sizwe to debate whether birthdays even matter, whether it’s possible to reinvent yourself, and whether Trevor’s age influenced him leaving The Daily Show.

One of the topics that had Netizens laughing out loud was the trio debating whether Trevor has ever really had a ‘real job’.

In a short video clip promoting the podcast, Trevor starts off saying that he left South Africa to go host The Daily Show, to which Anele responds asking if it was a big change. Trevor then answers that it’s a big change in that he now lives in America adding that nobody asked him at that time if it was a big change for him.

Sizwe then jumps into the conversation saying he thinks moving to America was a big change for Trevor because he has never had a 9 to 5 job, and never had to wake up at a certain time to get to a job.

Trevor naturally defended himself and started listing the jobs he had over the years to much snort laughing from Anele.

These are the jobs Trevor held before he became famous:

Video game arcade. Trevor was the person who turned money into tokens.

Reading electricity meters for his mom’s business.

Taxi driver for a year, waking up at 4am every morning and then driving until 9pm.

Trevor feels these were real jobs, but Sizwe insists that his friend has never had a real job since he met him.

Watch the video clip below:

Social media reacts to Trevor Noah’s ‘real jobs’

Not having a job looks good on you. — Ayaan (@mataano) February 24, 2024

Loool!! I never laughed this hard. This is hilarious! 😂 pic.twitter.com/GLxxMxIVkW — ✳️☆JACK☆✳️ (@JackzMind) February 23, 2024

It’s hard to believe that you were a taxi driver 🤣 — Tee_YF🤎🤍 (@thabelomaanda) February 24, 2024

Na! Forget everything lets talk bwt Trevor being a taxi driver a whole notaxi for a whole year 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — TeeDaNerd (@TeeDaNerd1) February 23, 2024

One of my favorite episodes so far. I love how you call each other out and still be there for each other. I laughed my ass off. — Zy Avery (@avery_zy) February 23, 2024

This was such great banter with your friends. The snorting 😆😆😆



They know you well so we'll trust them when they say you haven't really had a job 🤭 — Sophia Wambui (@wambuisophie) February 23, 2024

NOW READ: Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to helm top country songs chart