PICS: Trevor Noah rubs shoulders with Jay Z and Beyoncé at the Grammys

The Emmy award-winning comedian has also announced additional countries for his ongoing world tour.

Trevor Noah has shared his pictures rubbing shoulders with Jay Z and Beyoncé at the 66th edition of the Grammys.

The awards were held in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, with Trevor carrying out the hosting duties again.

While the internationally renowned TV host and comedian is no stranger to the Grammys’ stage, he said mingling with Jay Z and Beyoncé summed up his night at the awards this year.

“I wouldn’t dare try to sum up my #GRAMMYs night by just posting a pic with Jay Z and a pic with Beyoncé! Soooo… here are TWO pics with Jay Z & TWO with Beyoncé,” he wrote, captioning the pictures.

I'm just so proud of you! You did incredible as usual! Congrats on such a successful night Trevor! Read more Three buzzing beauty trends from the 2024 Grammys February 7, 2024

ALSO READ: Trevor Noah congratulates Jon Stewart as seasoned comedian returns to ‘The Daily Show’

Trevor Noah adds eight new countries to his world tour

Meanwhile, Trevor has announced an additional eight countries for his ongoing Off the Record tour.

I’m excited to announce 8 new countries to my #OffTheRecordWorldTour !!! 🙌🏽🔥 Signup to get the early ticket presale code on my website NOW https://t.co/L7bDKHUiXq as presale starts tomorrow!! I can’t wait to get back!!

🇸🇬 🇸🇪 🇩🇰 🇫🇷 🇩🇪 🇳🇱 🇳🇿 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/qvyK7tsVFa February 6, 2024

Trevor kicked off the tour in January last year with 28 cities across the United States.

After having a sold-out show in Dubai last year, he took to his social media platforms to celebrate.

He said he couldn’t believe he was the first comedian to fill up the Coca-Cola Arena, which opened in 2019.

The arena has a capacity of 17 000 and is located in the City Walk area in Dubai.

“Dubai and everyone who came from around the UAE. It’s hard to believe that over a decade ago, I was performing to 400 people at my first show in Dubai, and now finding out I was blessed to be the first comedian ever to sell out the Coca-Cola Arena!

“Thank you doesn’t always capture the full gratitude I have for the love you’ve shown me on this journey, but please believe me every time I get on stage, I’ll do my utmost to make it one of the best shows you’ve ever seen. Shukran forever, and I’ll see you next time!” he wrote.

Dubai and everyone who came from around the UAE 🇦🇪

It’s hard to believe that over a decade ago I was performing to 400 people at my first show in Dubai and now finding out I was blessed to be the first comedian ever to sell out the Coca Cola arena! Thank you doesn’t always… pic.twitter.com/mxFbHBT2LI — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) October 5, 2023

NOW READ: WATCH: DJ Maphorisa hits back at MacG after the podcaster calls him a vampire