PICS: Khanya Mkangisa has welcomed her first child

Congratulations are in order...

In a heartwarming revelation, actress and TV presenter Khanya Mkhangisa has officially welcomed her first baby.

The media personality had kept her pregnancy under wraps until recently when she graced the cover of Nounouche Magazine.

According to the magazine, she and her partner, Desmond Williams, whom she has known since they were kids, welcomed a baby boy.

The Blood Psalms actress told Nounouche that her decision to wait until the timing felt right made things easy for her.

She added: “I really waited, and the last thing I wanted was regret. Now I feel like I’m fulfilled. I have fulfilled my purpose. I’ve lived my life and travelled.

“I mean there’s always room for more. ‘But then you realise who’s to say you can’t still do those things? But for the most part, all my dreams I really have tried to reach them in the best way possible.”

Congratulatory messages pour in for Khanya

Fans and other celebrities have since congratulated Khanya on social media.

The actress has also reposted some of the congratulatory messages on her Instagram stories.

One fan wrote: “Omg omg omg! I’m so incredibly excited for you congratulations my friend love you lots.”

Another said: “She’ll give birth and still have abs this one. She won the gene lottery. Forever young. And she’s old enough to have a baby; anyone with a baby below 30 it’s teenage pregnancy. Congratulations to her.”

“Having abs on a baby bump is soooo Khanya Mkhangisa. Congratulations sweetheart,” wrote celebrity stylist Phupho Gumede.