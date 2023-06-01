WATCH: Mzansi Youth Choir makes Simon Cowell cry on ‘America’s Got Talent’

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

South African ensemble the Mzansi Youth Choir impressed at America’s Got Talent, after receiving the coveted gold buzzer.

The choir made up of young people mesmerised audiences at America’s Got Talent (AGT) with an inspired performance, that paid tribute to a previous contestant on the talent show.

Dressed in all white, with faces painted in the same colour in the style of African tribes, the Mzansi Youth Choir took to the AGT stage to loud cheers.

Watch the Mzansi Youth Choir performance:

The choir took a unique route in their song choice, doing a cover of It’s Ok – a song by former AGT contestant Jane Kristen Marczewski, who is better known by her stage name Nightbirde.

The song is already emotional, but it was more heartfelt to hear the South Africans belt it out as Nightbirde died from cancer last year.

Sometime last year, Cowell and the show’s host, Terry Crews, reminisced on some of the standout performers on the show and they both became emotional talking about Nightbirde.

“The amazing grace she showed amongst the adversity, it was a lesson for all of us,” the bulky actor told Cowell.

“The last time I saw her, she did say what that moment meant to her. All these years she had tried to get recognition as a songwriter, as a singer, and in an instant, everything changed for her,” said Cowell.

The performance

The Mzansi Youth Choir gave the highly emotive song a true South African twist, with some of the gents in the group doing ad libs in isiZulu, dropping a ‘woza man’ in the background.

With their heads bent over and eyes fixed to the ground, like an African child being chastised by their folks, the choir took-in the standing ovation from the entire auditorium post performance.

“What a surprise to hear that song, your voices are fantastic. That was the perfect AGT audition,” Sofia Vergara told the group.

“When we heard Nigthbirde sing that song on this stage, we were very inspired and touched by her story that we decided to record the song. To our surprise, she responded so beautifully. This song has been such a pillar of strength for us as a choir through difficult times. We just want to continue her legacy, that’s why we chose that song,” said one of the girls in the group.

“This brought back so many memories for me,” said Cowell, attempting to hold back the tears. “I know how much this would’ve meant to her. It was just breathtaking, honestly.”

