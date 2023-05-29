Ndlovu Youth Choir shares stage with George Clooney at charity event in Germany

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

“Tonight we’re in Düsseldorf, Germany sharing the stage with George Clooney. We’re performing for the wonderful Postcode Lottery. Together with the Hugo Tempelman Stiftung, they provide invaluable support for Ndlovu care group community and healthcare programmes in our home town of Moutse, Limpopo,” read the caption of the photo of Clooney with one of the Ndlovu group members.

The gala was for the German Postcode Lottery at The Frame in Dusseldorf. Clooney is an international ambassador for the lottery group, which raises money for charities through a monthly subscription.

According to the Daily Mail, in the UK the subscription lottery costs £12 to enter each month and it has generated over €12.6billion (£10.9billion) for charities and good causes.

The German Postcode Lottery was founded in 2016, and the annual gala celebrates the work of non-profit organisations, equal opportunities, social cohesion and protecting nature and the environment.

Ndlovu Youth Choir taking over the world

Earlier this year the Ndlovu Youth Choir sang for Elton John at an event organised by his EJAF (Elton John AIDS Foundation) in South Africa. The choir will be performing in Berlin in early July, at the Admiralspalast theatre.

The collective has been on a successful European tour for the last few weeks and is now set for a tour in the US in the coming weeks, where they will perform in Washington DC among other venues.

A few weeks ago, the choir shared a statement which informed its followers that they now have two interchangeable choirs owing to the demand they have generated internationally and here at home.

“Whilst one choir is travelling internationally, the other choir will be keeping the local flame shining. This year we have six international tours, and we will regularly be rotating the international and local singers. This is a dream come true for us, and yet another testament to the potential and talent of young South Africans! Halala!” read the statement shared on Instagram.

The choir’s growth since making its debut on America’s Got Talent’s Season 14 in 2019 has been nothing short of amazing. They made history by being the first choir in the history of either America’s Got Talent or Britain’s Got Talent to reach the final.

