Nadia Nakai’s lunch date with AKA’s mom

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The relationship between Hip Hop stars and lovers – Nadia Nakai and Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, seems to be getting serious.

The couple went official earlier this year, and they are still going strong. AKA’s mom – Lynn Forbes, shared pictures of herself with her son’s partner, Nadia, and Brittany Smith who is Steffan Forbes’s girlfriend.

Lynn Forbes wrote: “Sometimes we are so busy focusing on what’s going wrong that we miss out on all the beautiful things happening in our lives. Take a step back and in the moment, be grateful.

“Thank you God for Your blessings in my life.”

The three women were out for a lunch outing.

Nadia and DJ Zinhle commented on the post with heart emojis. DJ Zinhle once dated AKA and the two have a six-year-old daughter – Kairo Forbes. DJ Zinhle once again showcased how cordial their co-parenting is.

In July, Nadia revealed more information about AKA, saying she had known him for years. “He was respectful every time I’d meet him. We never had personal issues and obviously – out of the respect for my label boss, I would refrain from socialising too much with him.

“There wasn’t a specific time that we told ourselves we were an official couple because we were just really good friends. We’d speak for long hours over the phone and share so much in common,” she said in an interview with The Sowetan.

Nadia has also met Kairo and shared she would one day like to have children with AKA. “We didn’t plan to become a couple, it just happened… I’ve witnessed how great he is as a father, of course, I’d love to have his babies one day.”

The Bragga rapper is featured on Phantom Steeze and Sjava’s remix of Zonke. The song also features AKA, Robot Boii, Buzz Lee and Mustbedubz.