AKA has ‘no problem’ with Burna Boy

Sandisiwe Mbhele

After Nigerian artist Burna Boy shut down day one of the DStv Delicious Festival, local rapper AKA who once worked closely with the artist, is putting whatever issues they had behind him.

Burna Boy’s career has grown and exploded over the last few years, since he worked with AKA for their smash hit All Eyes On Me in 2017.

Burna Boy is considered one of the best African artists in the world pushing Afrobeats as he has performed in sold-out shows worldwide.

AKA and Burna Boy’s ‘beef’

A back story of the once close duo who had a fallout in 2019, this is after Burna Boy defended his country from xenophobic tweets and attacks that were occurring in South Africa at that time.

AKA complained that he lost awards to Nigerian artists and was never given a fair chance against them.

Burna Boy pledged in 2019 that he hadn’t stepped foot in SA since 2017, and won’t do so until the government tries to resolve the xenophobic attacks.

Fast forward to Saturday at DStv Delicious Festival, Burna Boy said he was very happy to be back in SA, and he mentioned this quite often.

He even surprised the crowd when he sang All Eyes on Me with some thinking he took a dig at AKA when he referred to the song as having a “lot of enemies”.

However, AKA didn’t see it that way and tweeted on Sunday that he had no problem with Burna Boy.

I have no problem with Burna at all. God Bless my brother. https://t.co/R1Ca10xPUO— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 25, 2022

AKA fumbled a good friendship because of pride & now Burna boy is a big deal, not just in South Africa but World wide, It’s gotta hurt.— Ishmael Rose (@Ishmaelrose__) September 24, 2022

Day two of the Delicious Festival seemed to have run smoothly after the disorganisation of the first day.

DStv increased security visibility and staff personnel to avoid the long queues and dissatisfaction of attendees.

Organisers apologised once again to patrons who shared their bad experiences of the event on social media.