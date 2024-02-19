‘Natasha chose Pirates’: Natasha Thahane and Sundowns’ Thembinkosi Lorch call it quits

“I am looking forward to this new chapter of my life.”

‘Are they, or aren’t they?’ The question that has been on everyone’s lips since 2021 has finally been answered when South African actress and model, Natasha Thahane announced her and Sundowns soccer player, Thembinkosi “Nyoso” Lorch’s separation on Monday morning.

The couple have been very cagey about their relationship status over the years, and South Africans were left in shock when the Blood & Water actress showed off her pregnant belly in March 2022 with a series of photos from a maternity shoot.

Speculation about who the baby daddy was, was rife at the time as the status of the actress’ and Lorch’s relationship were unknown.

In October 2022, rumours about Natasha and Lorch tying the knot were also all over social media, but the actress refused to indulge the media by divulging any details. When The Citizen inquired at the time about whether there was any truth behind the speculation, her management team told us that they have “no interest in responding to any speculations”.

The end of Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch

Mzansi were left with mixed feelings on Monday morning when Natasha announced that her and Lorch had decided to part ways romantically.

“A brief update: Thembinkosi Lorch and I have mutually decided to part ways romantically. Despite the change in our relationship, we will remain friends and co-parents. I am looking forward to this chapter of my life,” she shared in a statement on Instagram.

Screenshot of the statement Natasha Thahane shared on Instagram on 19 February 2024.

Reactions to the breakup

While followers were unable to comment on her statement on Instagram, it didn’t take long for her post to make its way to X, where they have been expressing their feelings about the two parting ways.

One X user was particularly annoyed about the breakup announcement.

“I fail to understand why celebrities like to make announcements about their break ups. Especially, those who were in private relationships. When they started their ship, they didn’t announce it, why should they update us about the break up,” wrote @Maphakane_.

I fail to understand why Celebrities like to make announcements about their break ups. Especially those who were in private relationships. When they started their ship, they didn't announce it, why should they update us about the break up. — 🦄Miss_M (@Maphakane_) February 19, 2024

Others felt that Lorch’s recent move to Sundowns played a role in the couple parting ways.

“Lorch’s move to Sundowns made him contemplate about the possible danger of having someone like Natasha with zero decency. Now we’d hear that he plans on getting married to a well raised woman … committed to family building, Lorch is smart,” commented @mjust_hlubi.

Lorch's move to Sundowns made him to contemplate about the possible danger of having someone like Natasha with zero decency. Now we'd hear that he plan on getting married to a well raised woman who doesn't strut her body on IG but committed to family building, Lorch is smart. — Mongesi Justice Hadebe (@mjust_hlubi) February 19, 2024

Here are some more reactions from social media:

Lorch dumped Natasha so he can chew the millions of Sundowns in peace with the baddies …



What a King.. pic.twitter.com/zZrFpwYWma — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) February 19, 2024

Lorch leaving Natasha for a fresh and finner baddie after getting that Sundowns cheque 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/CoKcQ2nJTm — TWAR___SA🇿🇦 (@TwaRSA26) February 19, 2024

Natasha Tahane ending up a baby momma in her 20s is actually kinda funny, that these celebrity chicks end up with the same or worse life outcome as that of an ordinary hun when it comes to relationships. All the opportunities she had and she just ends up another statistic of… pic.twitter.com/Sa76d8DzjL — 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒂𝒍𝒕 𝑶𝒇 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑬𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒉 (@Shadaya_Knight) February 19, 2024

