Khanye – Sundowns’ Lorch ‘fitted like a glove’ against Pirates

'Lorch did very well, he fitted like a glove. There is competition for 'Mshishi' (Themba Zwane) now,' Khanye told iDiskiTimes TV.

Thembinkosi Lorch may have been disappointed with his own display in Mamelodi Sundowns’ 1-1 with Orlando Pirates on Saturday, but Kaizer Chiefs legend Junior Khanye believes the new Masandawana signing did well on his debut.

“He (Zwane) is a legend for Sundowns, but now there is someone (also) there with a high profile who does well for himself. He was dynamic and he played well off the ball.”

Khanye also noted Lorch’s through ball for Peter Shalulile in the first half, where the Namibian striker looked to have been harshly ruled offside.

“I think the referee and linesman made a mistake,” added Khanye.

‘Pirates were physical’

“It was not a clinical game,” he added.

“Both teams deserved it (a draw).

“Pirates were physical I think that was an instruction from the technical team, to be very aggressive It helped them because they got the equaliser and frustrated Sundowns.”