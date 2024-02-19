Did Somizi just introduce his new Bae to Mzansi?

Somizi shared several pictures of him and a man called Mofana Senne cosying up to each other.

South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo had tongues wagging after he shared “lovey dovey” pictures of himself and a man − Mofana Senne on his Instagram account.

His fans believe Mofana could be his new boyfriend.

The former Idols SA judge shared the first two snaps of his new “bae” on Sunday. In the first frame, Somizi and Mofana hold each other around the waist, while in the second frame, he rests his head on Mofana’s shoulder.

He captioned the post: “2023 how it started on the @travelbellasa cruise, 2024 how it’s going 2024 @mofana_senne.”

On Monday morning, he shared more pictures of himself and Mofana cosying up, captioning the post: “Thingisani. Season 2”. [‘Thungisani’ refers to get your wedding outfits ready because someone is getting married.]

This elicited hundreds of comments from his followers, and almost 20 000 likes in two hours since he shared his post.

Despite Somizi looking smitten, and like he is walking on clouds, Mzansi have many trust issues when it comes to celebrity relationships. While many of Somizi’s fans congratulated him on finding love again, others were skeptical saying Mofana is just a friend, who has a girlfriend, and that Somizi is just posting these pictures for content.

Somizi neither confirmed, nor denied dating Mofana, simply commenting on Instagram: “Some of you are forward. Who said we are dating.”

ALSO SEE: WATCH: Mandoza and HHP widows form a strong bond in ‘Widows Unveiled’

Here are some of the reactions to Somizi’s possible new relationship status:

Internet personality, Nomsa Madida was one of the first responders saying that at this point they will be sewing wedding attires every day.

One of Somsom’s followers, Ntaoleng, asked whether Mofana wasn’t just Somizi’s friend. “Is he not a friend to somsom? The dude has a girlfriend. Unless he is bisexual then this will make sense. Besides Somizi shows affection to his besties like Vusi Nova.

“I think they are just friends or some spicy content with a hot gent he met at the Portuguese island, this guy really loves his girlfriend,” said Kehumisitswe Kay Mokopanele.

“Love doesn’t always love us. I pray this is for keeps. I love how Somizi loves, I wish this partner treats him like a gem he is,” commented Tati Bantheng Masemola.

NOW READ: PICS: Natalie Dormer & Brendon Daniels star in new M-Net series ‘White Lies’