WATCH: Black Coffee allegedly ‘gives his life to Jesus Christ’

This comes after the internationally renowned DJ was involved in an airplane accident.

A video of Black Coffee allegedly giving his life to Jesus Christ has made rounds on social media.

A fan posted the video on X with a caption that reads: “Black Coffee giving his life to Jesus Christ is the best thing I’ve ever seen so far in 2024.”

In the video, Black Coffee, who is still wearing a soft cervical collar, is seen walking to the altar.

The post has since set tongues wagging on social media. One X user commented: “Something weird is going on. ‘Celebrities’ dedicating themselves to God on camera. I am not buying any of this. None!”

Another one said: “Altar call was supposed to be a moment between him and God, yet someone saw it befitting to do this in that moment? Bazalwane ba invasive are tiring. People are celebrating a soul for God and you thought let me capture a celebrity? Strange behaviour while in ‘Spirit’.”

I can tell you this for free he was inspired by @casspernyovest and @KabeloMaB — DR TSHEGO ABUTI T-MAN (@RALETMaN) February 19, 2024

Black Coffee opens up about recovery

A few days ago, the DJ posted his picture on Instagram, opening up about his recovery journey.

The internationally renowned DJ was involved in an airplane accident in January this year while he was travelling from Florianopolis, in Brazil, to Argentina.

He wrote: “Thank you for respecting my privacy during an intimate and enlightening moment in my life. I’ve taken this time to recover and take some much-needed time off at home, healing with my family by my side.

“It’s been rejuvenating on a handful of levels. I can’t wait to be back on the dance floor with you all very, very soon. I’m thankful to the merciful God for giving me yet another chance.”

