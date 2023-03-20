How Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza moved on after their divorce

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Mafikizolo songstress Nhlanhla Mafu has continued to share a few snippets of her new mystery man and her ex-husband Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza has moved on as well.

The first time Mafu let her fans know she had a new partner was in her Christmas photos last December. However, the artist left South Africans in stitches as she blurred and cropped his face in the family photos.

The award-winning singer celebrated her 45th birthday last week, and again showed off her boyfriend but in her way, of course.

‘True love’

Mafu shared pictures of her holding a big bouquet of red roses, she wrote: “No, because we’re celebrating the whole year this year. #ThisIs45 #GratefulForLifeAndEverythingP.S my actual birthday was [two] days ago”.

Stylishly dressed in neutral tones, Mafu appears to have gone on a mini getaway for her birthday. In one of the photos, she is holding hands with her partner, but in the picture, her boyfriend is strategically not fully shown.

Posting more about her birthday festivities, Mafu said: “Looking forward to discovering what God has planned for me this new year. I have a feeling it’s gonna be beautiful.

“True love and true friendships are hard to come by and I count myself blessed to have found both. I look forward to growing blissfully and beautifully old with you my choms.

“Thank You Almighty God. Ngiyabonga Madlozi Akithi.”

TK Nciza new partner

Nhlanhla Mafu was married to music record label CEO of the now defunct, TS Records and politician Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza. However, they separated in 2019 after 15 years of marriage.

There have been reports in the past that Nciza had moved on with Lebo Phasha. It is unclear what Phasha does, as there is little information available on her, however, she uses her Instagram account as a personal blog.

There were claims that the two had an affair during Nciza’s marriage to Mafu, Buzz South Africa reported.

Nciza and Phasha went public with their relationship on Christmas Eve last year, with unconfirmed reports at that time that they may be engaged.

The couple were photographed wearing traditional Xhosa clothing and with Nciza’s kids with Mafu also in the pictures, as he embraced Phasha. Nciza told Zimoja that he is happy, and confirmed he is getting ready for marriage but couldn’t share all the details as he is a “private person”.

Last week, Nciza described his relationship with Phasha as “written in the stars”.