‘Two big kids playing together forever’: Liesl and Dr Musa’s reunion melts social media [VIDEO]

South Africa’s cutest couple has finally been reunited after Dr Musa Mthombeni’s solo trip to Chiang Mai, Thailand, and Mzansi is here for it!

Watching former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni and television host Dr Musa Mthombeni’s love story grow on social media is like getting engrossed in one of those epic romance movies that have you missing someone you don’t even know at the end of it.

The couple got hitched in July 2021 and ever since South Africans have been following their social media posts religiously like a daily soapie. The couple’s fun-loving vibes give their fans hope that love is real and that a marriage doesn’t have to be dull.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘I said yes’ − ‘House of Zwide’ star Brenda Mukwevho is officially off the market

‘I want to be with my girl everyday’ – Dr Musa

Last week when he was away, Dr Musa penned several posts on Instagram sharing with his fans how much he misses his wife.

“Kanti it’s still Monday? Modimo! This is the longest I’ve gone (five days) without seeing Liesl since 2021. Ja no! I’m going through it. Nna personally I want to be with my girl everyday. This thing of breaks and being away from each other isn’t it. Yes, kumnandi la but is it mndandi’er than being with my baby? No! Can I Fast forward to next week already?”

The sulky post about travelling without Liesl had Mzansi women asking what language she prayed in when she asked for a husband, while others commented that the love Dr Musa has for Liesl is amazing.

‘When your partner in crime comes back home’ – Liesl

While we’re not exactly sure when Dr Musa returned from his travels in Thailand, Liesl took to Instagram on Monday sharing a cute video clip of her welcoming her hubby home.

In the short video clip, Dr Musa opens the door and walks into the kitchen filled with gold and black balloons. Liesl is wearing an apron and sunglasses, and when he enters through the doorway, the two of them start singing Made for me by Muni Long, acting out moves that had their followers hearts melting in the comments section.

Watch the cute video below:

NOW READ: Is Tumelo Ramaphosa dating ‘Diamonds and Dolls’ star Eva Modika?