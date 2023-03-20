‘He doesn’t care about us’ – Pearl Thusi slams Ramaphosa’s presidency

Sandisiwe Mbhele

As the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) national shutdown is underway on Monday, some celebrities have openly spoken against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership, including Pearl Thusi.

The protests are largely a call by the EFF for Ramaphosa to step down and the constant bouts of load shedding.

Actress Pearl Thusi who was in Los Angeles, United States, wondered from the hub of Hollywood if the national shutdown would be effective.

‘He doesn’t care about anything’

Taking to Twitter on Sunday evening, Thusi believes that Raamphosa doesn’t care about the numerous challenges facing South Africans.

“Our president doesn’t seem to care about anything… how effective do you think the national shutdown will be?”

People answered the question she posed, as many believed the protest has been effective as there have been lower stages of load shedding and at some point, there was no load shedding throughout the day.

It will be effective in a way… maybe it’s just the first step of many steps we need to take as a nation to restore our rights.— miss conco (@LangelihleChon1) March 19, 2023

You right. He is not moved. But realistically speaking, change won't come over an act of a single day. But the act is necessary nonetheless. Look at the arab springs uprising. Some change arose from that. But that was more than a day of anger.— blaque rose (@Malindi88) March 19, 2023

Thusi further shared her opinion on the president and ‘how he has plunged the country into darkness’.

“You know – Cyril Ramaphosa doesn’t care about the people – more especially the youth of South Africa. He’s literally [led] this country into the darkness.

“With the port plunging into an abyss of unemployment and hopelessness. Some children are even learning in the darkness.”

Some Twitter users did challenge Thusi’s views, arguing that Ramaphosa isn’t solely to blame but the whole ANC party.

She responded: “Sending soldiers on the youth? And just before the shutdown, there’s suddenly electricity undisturbed? Please.“

Sending soldiers on the youth? And just before the shut down there’s suddenly electricity undisturbed?

Please. https://t.co/lQExjJfrZE— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) March 19, 2023

‘I want to see them fight’

Pearl Thusi took to her Instagram account to post a video, now deleted, last week posing the prospect of possibly having Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo fight at the infamous Celeb City ring.

A concept started by Cassper Nyovest to have celebrities fight for money or sort out their issues has become a lucrative business for the rapper. The Queen Sono actress was weighing in on the beef between Dhlomo and Thembekwayo.

“Cassper, don’t sleep on this Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo beef. We wanna have a fight… I heard Sizwe can fight… I heard Sizwe knocks bouncers out…

“Please make it happen, please man, come on… let’s make money, stop tweeting… it’s boring, make it exciting.”