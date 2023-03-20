IN PICS: Ayanda Thabethe loves fancy cars

Kaunda Selisho

Ayanda Thabethe has been the talk of the town after a recent report about her partner’s business dealings which had her picture front and centre.

According to the report by City Press, her partner Peter Matsimbe is facing allegations of fraud after 10 luxury cars went missing.

The publication further reported that the matter is before the Johannesburg High Court after a warrant of arrest was issued for Matsimbe when Standard Bank turned to the courts when he failed to return the cars he had financed through the bank.

Ayanda Thabethe poses next to a supercar in Dubai | Picture: Instagram / @ayandathabethe_

Fraud allegations

According to the report, the car finance was obtained using forged documents.

A Mclaren MP4 coupé, a BMW X5 SUV, a Can-Am Maverick, an Audi Q3, a Nissan Navara, a Toyota Hilux, a Toyota Land Cruiser, a Lexus SUV, a Volvo mechanical horse and a Lexus LX are among some of the vehicles that were purchased.

Ayanda loves supercars

Ayanda Thabethe in a Bentley | Picture: Instagram / @ayandathabethe_

It seems the couple has a shared love for fancy cars as Ayanda Thabethe is often pictured in or next to some costly cars.

ALSO READ: Ayanda Thabethe living her best life as a rich girlfriend in Dubai

The luxury beauty influencer and television personality’s Instagram feed is peppered with pictures of a Lamborghini and a Bentley among other cars.

Ayanda Thabethe in Bentley | Picture: Instagram / @ayandathabethe_

Ayanda Thabethe and Peter Matsimbe

The notoriously private star began in 2022 with a pregnancy announcement video featuring only the hands of the father of her child.

Ayanda Thabethe and her partner | Picture: screenshot

This piqued interest among fans who not only questioned who she was dating but why she felt the need to keep him a secret.

Months later, her partner was identified as Peter Matsimbe – a man that was said to be married.

Shortly after trending on gossip blogs, Thabethe issued a statement through her law firm, Makuta Attorneys, and she denied dating a married man.

“We make this statement on behalf of Ayanda Thabethe, who is supported by her partner, referred to as ‘PM’.

“The rumour that Thabethe is in a relationship with a married man is not true and we have not been provided with evidence proving otherwise. PM is not in any marriage or union recognised by the law,” read part of the statement.

Ayanda Thabethe in a Lamborghini | Picture: Instagram / @ayandathabethe_

Peter and Ayanda have since welcomed a child known only to the public as PJ.

Both parties had not responded to requests for comment at the time of writing.

Ayanda Thabethe poses in a garage next to her cars | Picture: Instagram / @ayandathabethe_

READ NEXT: Zozibini Tunzi, Amanda Du-Pont and Thuli Phongolo to appear on E! ‘Celebrity Game Night’