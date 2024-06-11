Nick Cannon: How the father of 12 insured his testicles for over R186 million

"I have the most valuable balls in the world!"

American comedian and television personality Nick Cannon seems to be taking his reproductive responsibilities very seriously.

The superstar recently revealed that he insured his testicles for a whopping $10 million, equivalent to at least R186,998,400.

“It’s official! I have the most valuable balls in the world! @drsquatch has insured them for $10M through their Ball-to-Ball Coverage,” Cannon announced.

According to Billboard, Cannon’s $10 million insurance policy was taken out through MMA/Momentous Insurance.

Are testicles insurable?

While Cannon’s testicle insurance is part of a promotion for Dr. Squatch’s new Ball Care products, it has set tongues wagging on social media, with some fans wondering if testicles are insurable.

ALSO READ: Insurance claims mount as floods devastate Eastern Cape

According to Verify, celebrities and athletes have been insuring their vital body parts since the 1920s. These parts are considered crucial for their careers, and any loss or damage could lead to significant financial losses.

The website further explains that Lloyd’s of London is the primary provider of these high-profile insurance policies. Before a policy is issued, the body part must undergo an evaluation to assess its quality and health.

ALSO READ: Limpopo woman sentenced to 25 years for husband’s murder over insurance payouts

Nick Cannon’s large family

Cannon has at least 12 children from multiple relationships. He has twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with pop superstar Mariah Carey.

He also shares two sons, Golden and Rise, as well as a daughter, Powerful, with model Brittany Bell. With DJ Abby De La Rosa, he has twins Zion and Zillion, and a daughter named Beautiful.

Cannon also has a son named Legendary with model Bre Tiesi and a daughter named Onyx Ice with model LaNisha Cole.

Additionally, Cannon had a son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott, who passed away from brain cancer at five months old in 2021.

His twelfth baby, a daughter named Halo Marie, with Scott, was born in December 2022.

NOW READ: WATCH: Jamie-Lee Domburg on breast reduction journey post-surgery