Nketsi denies rumours she is dating Mbau’s partner Mushonga

Nketsi said Mushonga asked to take a photo with her.

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi has set the record straight on claims she is dating Khanyi Mbau’s partner, Kudzai Mushonga.

Gossip blog Maphepha Ndaba claimed Nketsi was Mushonga’s new flame, posting a picture of the two together.

Nketsi has since denied the rumours, explaining that Mushonga and another man, who was cropped out of the picture, asked to take a photo with her.

“Please neh. Since no one wants to come forward and say something, therefore creating a false narrative. I’m not with Kudzai. NEVER WILL, NEVER BEEN AND NEVER WOULD BE. Can a girl just travel in peace?” Nketsi wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Nketsi has not gone public with a relationship since her split from businessman Nzuzo Njilo, which ended in divorce in November 2023, less than a year after their April 2022 wedding.

Nketsi’s travel moments with Tivani

Nketsi and her Have Faith cast member and friend Andzelo Tivani are currently travelling.

A few days ago, they jetted off to Germany for Drake’s $ome $pecial $hows 4 EU ($$$4EU) tour, which made a stop in Hamburg.

“24 hours in Germany to catch Drake concert,” Nketsi wrote, captioning pictures and videos of their trip.

On Wednesday, she shared more travel content from Italy, including a boat cruise and lunch at a beachside restaurant.

