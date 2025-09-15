‘I am still in love with him’: Ashley Ogle confirms breakup with Sweet Guluva

The couple started their relationship during season 5 of Big Brother Mzansi.

Big Brother Mzansi season 5 winner Akhonamathemba Mbele, popularly known as Sweet Guluva, and former contestant Ashley Ogle have ended their relationship.

Ogle confirmed the breakup during an episode of Drink or Tell the Truth with Lasizwe on YouTube.

“Sweet Guluva broke up with me. I was forced to go with it. I’m a fan of Sweet Guluva, and I was in love with him. I would still say I am in love with him, but I don’t particularly like Akhonamathemba. I think Sweet Guluva was in love with me, but with Akhonamathemba, it wasn’t the same,” she said.

Ogle said the breakup came as a surprise.

“Usually, you can see something coming. For me, it was a surprise. It’s been a month and a bit. I had to force myself to find the reason he had done what he did. I don’t even recall the reason; I think it was pretty much invalid. He said he’s working. To me, it seemed as if Akhonamathemba never had plans for Ashley Ogle — it was just Sweet Guluva who had plans for Ashley.”

ALSO READ: ‘Everything I lost has been restored’: Big Brother star Ashley Ogle gifted apartment, R500k and more

Pregnancy rumours

The couple started their relationship during season 5 of the reality TV show.

Rumours had circulated that the pair were expecting their first child. Ogle dismissed the claims in an interview with The Citizen shortly after leaving the Big Brother house.

“I did not sleep with Sweet Guluva on TV. I did not have any sexual encounters. So, I’m not pregnant,” she said.

Ogle also spoke about her plans following the show. She said she intends to focus on her career in the beauty and media industries, including acting.

“I will also be pursuing writing, whether it be for TV shows or music, and definitely fashion and hair. People have seen me with my weaves, so definitely hair,” she added.

NOW READ: Miss SA to announce Top 10 finalists and finale date this week