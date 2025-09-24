‘This is more than a concert’: Mbuso Khoza brings Amahubo Symphony to ConHill

A special segment will showcase rare praise songs dedicated to Zulu clans and surnames.

Musician and actor Mbuso Khoza is set to debut the Amahubo Symphony at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Sunday, 28 September 2025.

Khoza said the production marks the start of a cultural journey to restore and celebrate Zulu identity, ancestral wisdom and oral traditions.

“This is more than a concert. It is a cultural awakening. A re-anchoring of our identity.

“And, above all, an urgent act of preservation in the face of rapid erasure,” he added.

ALSO READ: Mbuso Khoza and Joburg Theatre present sixth edition of ‘Isandlwana Lecture — The Musical’

Honouring Zulu history

The Amahubo Symphony combines Western and traditional instruments, featuring eight horns, six drums, a four-piece band and a 16-member choir, Ijabu le Afrika.

The work traces the reigns of Zulu kings, from King Malandela to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, reflecting both the spiritual and political history of the nation.

A special segment, Amahubo Ezibongo, will showcase rare praise songs dedicated to Zulu clans and surnames, gathered from oral histories across the country.

Khoza said these performances aim to preserve and highlight elements of Zulu heritage that risk being forgotten.

“Amahubo music strengthens spiritual bonds and aligns the self. Remember, the Amahubo Symphony takes place this coming Sunday,” he wrote on Instagram.

Award-winning actor Thobani Nzuza will also be part of the production.

NOW READ: Joy of Jazz: Through the eyes of three artists who’ve performed at its three venues