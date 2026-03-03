Celebs And Viral

‘So happy, so in love’: Mandla N pays lobola for Melissa Nayimuli

By Lineo Lesemane

The couple announced their engagement in December last year.

Mandla N and Melissa Nayimuli

TV star Mandla N and beauty queen, Melissa Nayimuli. Picture: Instagram

Producer and director Mandla N has paid lobola for Miss Universe South Africa 2025 Melissa Nayimuli.

This comes after the Black Brain Pictures boss proposed in 2025.

Nayimuli shared highlights from their lobola ceremony day on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself in a custom dress by fashion designer Stephen van Eeden.

She also shared videos and photos featuring her husband and family, giving fans a glimpse of the celebration.

“We are still feeling so overwhelmed with the love and support we’ve received from our families. What a blessed day! So happy, so in love.

“To my friend, the artistic genius that is [Stephen van Eeden], you made me feel and look like an African queen in this dress! Definitely one of the best gifts I’ve ever received. Forever grateful to you,” she wrote.

Mandla N and Melissa’s engagement

Mandla N proposed to Nayimuli during a private island getaway in Thailand.

The proposal took place at the Garrya Tongsai Bay Samui shortly after her return from the Miss Universe stage on 21 November 2025.

The couple shared the engagement video on Instagram. “Our favourite scene yet: Saying YES!!!!” Nayimuli wrote.

