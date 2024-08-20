Rasta teams up with young artists to honour Connie Chiume and Zanele Mbokazi

The painter said he wants to help young artists develop their painting skills.

Zimbabwean-born artist Rasta has once again stirred up a social media storm with his latest portraits, this time of the late Connie Chiume and Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule.

For Chiume’s five portraits, Rasta, real name Lebani Sirenje, said he teamed up with two young art students.

Speaking to The Citizen, Rasta said this was a meaningful opportunity for the youngsters to engage in live painting during a sombre occasion.

“It was a great day for these two art juniors to step in and paint the late legendary Mam Connie Chiume. It was important for them, as emerging artists, to experience the challenges of creating art in a setting filled with grief,

“One of the students told me how difficult it was to draw in front of a mourning gathering. We had serious conversations about the emotional toll of it,” he said.

Rest in Power Mama Connie Chiume you played your role till the end may you rest well🕊️..



Painted 5 potraits in honour and had to work with Luvuno Grade 9 and Ntokozo young Artist.. We paid our tribute🙏🏽🕊️🕊️🕊️.#ripconniechiume #RIPCONNIE #MamaConnie pic.twitter.com/ePUiOhvmp0 — Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) August 17, 2024

Zanele Mbokazi’s portrait

Rasta also travelled to Durban to pay tribute to the late Zanele Mbokazi, collaborating with another art student.

“The feeling was the same for the young artists in Durban. They were honoured to be part of the tribute. I plan to continue this practice, selecting an art student from each province to join me in these tributes.”

Rest in Peace Mama omncane Zanele Mbokazi usikhululile empilweni wasenza saba ngabantu uqobo ngemithandazo langemfundiso yakho. Ulale ngokuthula Mambokazi indlela yethu sonke🕊️🕊️💐.#RIPZaneleMbokazi #ripzanele #ZaneleMbokazi pic.twitter.com/nA6ZfRVOqR — Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) August 19, 2024

The controversial painter also shared that he has a group of young artists whom he mentors.

“I have a group of artists that I groom. My goal is to nurture and help them develop the skills to paint in various settings—whether in celebration, mourning, or other events. An artist’s journey is about more than just studio work; it’s about going out there and exploring.”

Rasta emphasised that his work is not for sale at funerals. Instead, he donates one of the portraits he does to the family and retains the others for potential exhibitions or fundraising initiatives.

“I don’t sell portraits at funerals. I give one to the family, and I keep the rest for exhibitions or for initiatives such as foundations to purchase. This helps raise funds for the families and supports our efforts to organise exhibitions.”

Despite facing ongoing criticism, Rasta said he remains committed to his craft.

“Critics have always been there, but they only encourage me to keep moving forward. I create these works to mourn with the community, not for publicity or likes. Most of the time, families appreciate what I do.”

