Nomzamo Mbatha mourns the passing of one of her foundation’s beneficiaries

Chibimba Muzyamba was a civil engineer student at the Tshwane University of Technology was one of the beneficiaries of the Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation.

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha was distraught to be writing a message of condolence instead of a congratulatory note to one of the beneficiaries from the Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation.

“I am sad that this is not a graduation post,” wrote Mbatha. “That I don’t get to witness your summit, Chibimba. But I am certain, you are free of the pain and worry and burden of this world.”

Chibimba Muzyamba a civil engineer student at the Tshwane University of Technology was one of the beneficiaries of Mbatha’s foundation but the scholar who also was a content creator passed away.

The Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation was established by the actress in 2015 and the foundation’s work is inspired by the plight of South Africa’s most vulnerable and marginalized.

The foundation focuses on three pillars, education, youth empowerment and food security.

Gone too soon

Muzyamba’s cause of his death is still unclear, but he last tweeted on June the 7 stating that “there was no love I left unturned.”

there was no love I left unturned. — C. (@Chibimba) June 7, 2024

Days before that, some of his posts had a tone of acceptance while others came off as cryptic.

In her post, Mbatha said Muzyamba had succumbed to his deepest pain and suffering.

“It is most unfair because there was never a bone or air of giving up in his spirit. He galvanised everyone around him and had a self-belief and fight in him that was so remarkable,” wrote Mbatha.

“But I am certain, you are free of the pain and worry and burden of this world. Those left behind, are not free of the pain and questions you have left behind. You were far more valuable, far more loved in the physical and there are many many many who would’ve continued to hold your hand in the fight for your life.”

“we live & we die, we control nothing beyond that”— C. (@Chibimba) June 3, 2024

