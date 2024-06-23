Tributes continue to pour in for former MultiChoice executive Nkateko Mabaso

Nkateko Mabaso passed away earlier this week....

Former executive at MultiChoice Group and former M-Net CEO, Nkateko Mabaso. Picture: Twitter/X

Tributes continue to pour in for former MultiChoice Group executive and former M-Net CEO, Nkateko Mabaso.

Mabaso passed away earlier this week, and the cause of his death is not yet known.

Nomsa Philiso, CEO of General Entertainment at MultiChoice SA, expressed deep sorrow over Mabaso’s passing.

She highlighted his influential legacy in the creation of renowned productions like Isibaya and The Queen.

Beyond daily programming, Mabaso played a crucial role in major events such as the Channel O Awards and the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (DMVCAs).

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of Nkateko Mabaso’s passing. Nkateko, fondly known to most as NK was a maverick within the M-Net world where he held various roles and was instrumental in the implementation and growth of our Mass & Middle market propositions, with the flagship being the iconic Mzansi Magic.

“We will always remember NK, he left an indelible mark with his work on iconic productions such as Isibaya, The Queen and events such as the Channel O Awards, DMVCAs and a whole host of others. May his family, friends and colleagues find comfort during this very difficult time,” Philiso said.

Tributes pour in for Nkateko Mabaso

Fans and other celebrities, including Thapelo Mokoena, have taken to social media to pay tribute to Mabaso.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Thapelo Mokoena said: “In Mabaso, I gained a brother, an industry big bro, and a friend in the process.”

He added: “It was that much sweeter knowing that you were part of the back-end magic that created and set up my most exciting works. To know that you’re gone is highly confusing and still hard to believe.

“You were always a solid human, always a guide in the business of this industry. An industry icon is resting. Your praises will be sung for a long time to come, my bro. Rest in peace, king.”

Mabaso is survived by his wife, Mathapelo, his son Tshimologo, and his parents Xithlangoma Bob and Lizzy Mabaso.

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Mnet, Multichoice and Netflix Ecxe's passing Nkateko Mabaso. He is the reason we had The Queen, Isibaya, The Channel O Awards, Vuzu, DMVCA's This hurts. My heart is with his parents, wife & kid. Thank You, NK. #RIPNkatekoMabaso pic.twitter.com/yGRMIaHVRL — Zola Hashatsi ka Motsiri (@zola_hashatsi) June 20, 2024

