‘It was hard to be around so much suffering’ – Nomcebo Zikode on KZN tornado

The tornado has reportedly claimed 12 lives and affected over 7,000 households.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has been reeling from a devastating tornado that has affected over 7,000 households, with six districts in the province suffering significant damage.

The recent tornado has reportedly claimed 12 lives, and the estimated cost of the damage exceeds R1.3 billion.

Amidst this turmoil, internationally renowned musician Nomcebo Zikode has stepped in to provide needed support to the tornado victims in Tongaat, in KZN.

Nomcebo Zikode Foundation

Nomcebo told The Citizen that when she founded the Nomcebo Zikode Foundation, she aimed to help the disadvantaged.

“This disaster was very tragic, so I felt that it was important for the foundation to lend a helping hand promptly. I felt it was pivotal to contribute what I can, as soon as I can. The Nomcebo Zikode Foundation is providing relief by donating blankets and food parcels to those affected,” she added.

The singer said she was touched and saddened by the living conditions of the people in Tongaat.

“I find it so unfortunate that already less-privileged people have lost their homes to this disaster. It was very hard to be around so much suffering and grief, but I am thankful my presence lightened the mood a bit.”

‘I hope they will rebuild their lives soon’

Despite the challenging circumstances, Nomcebo said she was moved by the warm reception she received from the community.

“I am humbled by the fact that people were happy to see me, and I do hope that they will rebuild their lives soon. I was embraced warmly, and there was a sense of hope and joy in the air.

“This humbles me a lot, even though I don’t do this work for people to clap for me or respond. I do it because I am passionate about change. I grew up seeing so many people in poverty, so I promised myself to do something about it when I can,” she said.

ALSO READ: Thieves prey on tornado-hit homes in KZN

The iZono Zami hitmaker said she had the desire to collaborate with other organisations. However, the urgency of the situation led her to act independently.

“Because of time constraints, I felt it was best for me to take matters into my own hands. I made a prompt decision to provide relief because I wanted to respond to the disaster with urgency. I do encourage more organisations and individuals to lend a helping hand.”

Nomcebo said she has bigger plans for her foundation, which she will share soon.

NOW READ: SA’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip producers deny mistreating cast member