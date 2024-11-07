‘Spending Christmas and New Year’s behind bars’: Netizens react to Nota Baloyi’s arrest

Nota was sentenced to 60 days in prison...

The recent arrest of controversial podcast host and music executive Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi has set tongues wagging on social media.

Baloyi was reportedly arrested on Thursday during his court appearance at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court.

His appearance was in connection with an ongoing rape case filed against him by actress Itumeleng Bokaba.

According to Daily Sun, the music executive was found guilty of contempt of court in March last year and sentenced to 60 days in prison.

However, he could not serve his sentence at the time as he was in a mental institution.

This was after multi-award-winning rapper Ntokozo Mdluli, popularly known as KO filed a court order against Nota for his social media allegations linking him to the murder of the late Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes.

Nota was reportedly taken directly into police custody from the Randburg court on Thursday, 7 November.

Social media reactions

Wait Nota Baloyi is going to spend Christmas and New year in prison?? Praise God hallelujah amen pic.twitter.com/rWK9dppiM5 — Aphelele Tyelbooi (@ApheleleJody) November 7, 2024

Imagine being in a prison cell during Christmas and new year just because you were trying to entertain some online characters, argh Nota 😂😂😂 — Aphelele Tyelbooi (@ApheleleJody) November 7, 2024

Damn Nota is done… he is in this system now.. he will spend Christmas inside https://t.co/Uf2T8AH89K November 7, 2024

Nota Baloyi’s rape case

Last month, Baloyi turned himself in at the Randburg Police Station after actress and singer Itumeleng Bokaba opened a case of rape against him at the Douglasdale Police Station.

“Handing myself in at Randburg Police Station and hoping for the best. Please keep me in your prayers; this is officially the worst day of my life so far,” Baloyi wrote on X.

In a now-deleted statement posted on Instagram, Bokaba expressed her frustration after blogger Musa Khawula leaked the information about her case.

“I was not intending for this information to be leaked, and I am disappointed Musa Khawula shared it publicly…

“Also, I want to state my case in front of a qualified judge who is educated on matters of consent, sexual offences, and the psychology of rape. I refuse to engage in a popularity contest.

“I am not ‘the goat’ or ‘the authority’. I’m just Itu. And Itu is relying on the law, so please allow due process to take place. Make your judgments after an official judgment has taken place.”

In a series of tweets, Baloyi denied the allegations, saying everything that happened between them was consensual.

“This is wrong; I’m hurt, but I have faith that God will restore my good name and condemn those who tried to tarnish it with the damnation meted out to Satan!” he said in another post.

