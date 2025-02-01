Man gets two life terms in jail for raping 2 women and attempting to rape teenager

The suspect would break into houses while the occupants were sleeping and try to rape the women.

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a woman and attempting to rape two others in Limpopo.

Moremi Moyahabo Solomon was sentenced by the Polokwane Regional Court on Thursday.

Life imprisonment for rapist in Limpopo

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Solomon was given the life imprisonment terms for the rape of a 28-year-old and a 29-year-old woman. He was also given 15 years behind bars for housebreaking with the intent to rape a 15-year-old girl.

“The court noted that on 16 April 2015, at Lipsig village, a 15-year-old victim was asleep in her room when she heard someone on top of her touching her naked body. The victim overpowered the accused, and her mother also managed to save the victim from the accused. He then fled the scene. The incident was reported, and police investigations were activated,” said Ledwaba.

He said in August 2016 Solomon entered a house in Sikiding village at midnight and assaulted a woman with an iron rod.

“She managed to escape outside and hide behind a tree with her child on her back. The suspect hit the younger sister with sharp objects and went outside. The accused found the complainant hiding and forcefully raped her,” said Ledwaba.

The third incident occurred at Blackhill village in July 2016, while the woman was asleep in a room with her sister and their children.

“She heard the sound of a window opening in the bedroom. The accused entered through the window holding a knife and went to the victim, grabbed and pulled her, threatening to stab her with a knife,” said Ledwaba.

“The sister tried to intervene and fought the accused, who threatened to kill her. He thereafter went to the victim and raped her.”

DNA results

Ledwaba said DNA results taken from Solomon and the victims tested positive.

The accused was declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name will be included in the National Register for Sexual Offences. He will also be declared unsuitable to work with children, and his details must be added to the National Child Protection Register.

