‘Her actions are evil at heart’: Nota takes aim at estranged wife, Berita, yet again

Lethabo Malatsi

Known for his controversial comments, Nhlamulo Baloyi is making headlines yet again after scathing tweets over the weekend against his estranged wife, Berita.

This after Gugulethu “Berita” Khumalo was cited to have been booked to perform at a wedding on 1 October. Nhlamulo, known professionally as Nota, in a series of tweets, attacked Berita, saying the couple whom booked her is cursing their marriage as Berita doesn’t respect her own marriage.

“Some ‘clown’ booked my wife to perform at their wedding today. Imagine cursing your own marriage by having a wedding singer who can’t respect her marriage and uses the songs her husband wrote with her to mislead gullible fans into believing she’s sweet but her actions are evil at heart,” the pop culture commentator tweeted.

“The day I get lawyers to prevent my wife from performing songs I wrote she’ll stop thinking I’m playing [and] I’m quarter to right now. I didn’t get her those masters back so she could use them against me. She must count herself lucky, I’ve been so patient. I knew I’d regret saving her,” he added.

Some???? booked my wife to perform at their wedding today… Imagine cursing your own marriage by having a wedding singer who can’t respect her marriage & uses the songs her husband wrote with her to mislead gullible fans into believing she’s sweet but her actions are evil at heart!— GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) October 1, 2022

ALSO READ: ‘A slay queen demon has possessed my wife’ – Nota

Throwing jabs

Nota has been throwing jabs at the South African singer ever since she opened up about their marriage, stating the two were separated earlier this year.

The controversial South African podcast host further said Berita is a burden as she was “abandoned” by her parents and has co-dependency [and] anxious attachment issues.

“My wife was abandoned by her parents hence her co-dependency & anxious attachment issues which made her feel like she needed to sabotage our relationship… A tragedy,” Nota said.

‘Find her own feet and stop being a burden’

Tweeps were angered by the dubbed clout chaser and some came to Berita’s defence. However, he did not take kindly to that.

“Why are you so bothered by her? She doesn’t want you anymore. Grow up and accept that you have been dumped,” one tweep said.

“I was dumped for telling her to find her own feet and stop being a burden to me? Okay, whatever you say won’t help you secure a husband [and] you best bet is being an abandoned baby mama. Get out of my family business and mind your own,” he clapped back.

Why are you so bothered by her? She doesint want you anymore. Grow up and accept that you have been dumped..— Zan N (@MissZanZan) October 1, 2022

NOW READ: ‘He needs help’ – Berita confirms separation from Nota