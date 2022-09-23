Mbalula in hot water over tweets, again

Lunga Mzangwe

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has denied claims he only responds to issues raised by celebrities than ordinary citizens.

This after a tweet resurfaced about a Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal, resident who had raised concerns about the N2 crossing in the town which, he claimed, had become impossible to cross.

He said it was only a matter of time before a major fatal accident happened. Mbalula never responded to his tweet but was quick to respond to celebrity Anele Mdoda, who complained about her tyres being “taken out” by a pothole.

“Anele Mdoda happened to be one of the many people who have complained about potholes. I responded by saying DM [direct message] me and I didn’t say I would attend to potholes. I respond to all sorts of complaints and insults.

I’m the most visible minister on Twitter,” he said.

“When somebody raises an issue about the road, he is not the only one… The person who complained was complaining about Pongola town, that if the ring road in town was not fixed, it would lead to an accident.

The accident did not happen where he complained about.” Mbalula was speaking to the media yesterday after releasing the report on the 16 September accident, in which a truck collided with a bakkie in Pongola, leaving 18 children and two adults dead.

The report found that driver error was the major contributing factor to the crash. It said the truck driver overtook multiple vehicles where it’s not permitted, in a dangerous and unlawful manner.

It found the driver recklessly drove on the oncoming lane for approximately 1.2km. It also found that the driver of the bakkie was transporting scholars at the back of a goods vehicle, which is illegal and extremely dangerous.

Mbalula said the report will be brought to the attention of the director of public prosecutions and the senior public prosecutor for their consideration.

