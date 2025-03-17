O.J. Simpson estate rejects Kim Kardashian’s R200k+ offer to buy her late father’s bible

Kim offered to buy the Bible which her father gifted Simpson in 1994 before his publicised murder trial.

Kim Kardashian’s offer to buy a Bible which her father gifted O.J Simpson has been rejected. Picture: kimkardashian/Instagram

Despite O.J. Simpson’s estate being auctioned off to pay off his debts, his estate rejected Kim Kardashian’s offer to buy a Bible, which her father gifted Simpson.

Kim Kardashian offered to buy the Bible which her father, lawyer Robert Kardashian Sr., gifted Simpson in 1994 before the latter’s publicised murder trial.

Kim offered $15,000, which is north of R270,000.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Epic OJ Simpson white Bronco car chase kickstarted reality TV

The special Bible

A message Kim’s father wrote for the former National Football League (NFL) star makes the Bible special.

“O.J., this book will help,” the note reads. “God loves, and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book every day. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child, and he will use you again. I love you, and God loves you,” reads the message inscribed by Kardashian Sr.

The note is dated 18 June 1994.

The religious book was auctioned off by Goldin Auctions.

Kim’s offer was reportedly rejected because, according to OJ’s estate executor Malcolm LaVergne, it would cost around the same amount in legal fees to get the proper paperwork to sell the item outside the auction.

“The amount is why I had no choice, because why would I spend $15,000 of estate money — why would I spend $15,000 in attorney’s fees — to sell it to Kim for $15,000,” LaVergne is quoted in The Mirror.

“That’s a zero-sum game. That’s a bad business model. If Kim had offered $150,000 for it, we would’ve been in court getting this approved outside of the auction.”

The executor said Kim could bid online.

“With the leading bid sitting at $9,800…she may even get it cheaper than the 15 grand, so who knows.”

OJ Simpson died at the age of 76 in 2024 after losing his battle with prostate cancer. He had shared his cancer diagnosis in 2023 on social media.

ALSO READ: Kanye West drops track featuring daughter and Diddy, sparks legal feud with Kim Kardashian

Kim not happy with Kanye

In a strange move, Kanye West, Kim’s former husband and father of her four children, released a song with their eldest daughter, North, featuring Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who is charged with racketeering and sex trafficking.

Titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, the song also features Diddy’s son, Christian Combs and Jasmine Williams.

Kim reportedly attempted to prevent its release, concerned about their daughter’s involvement and the potential implications.

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian filed a cease and desist order and sought emergency mediation, but West proceeded with the release.

NOW READ: ‘That was a gospel song, you just didn’t know it’ — Kabelo Mabalane on Dubula [VIDEO]