‘That was a gospel song, you just didn’t know it’ — Kabelo Mabalane on Dubula [VIDEO]

Kabelo was officially ordained as a pastor in 2019 though he began serving at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg in 2005.

In his latest sermon preacher Kabelo Mabalane shared that the song Dubula was inspired by scripture. Picture: kabelomabalane/Instagram

In his latest sermon, which shares a title with part of a chorus from one of his hit songs, Kwaito artist turned preacher Kabelo Mabalane shared that the song Dubula was inspired by scripture.

“Some of you don’t know that, but it was actually inspired by scripture,” said Kabelo during his sermon.

“A righteous man falls seven times, itsotsi ingawa kay’seven iphakame kay’seven [a thug can fall seven times and rise up seven times]. That was a gospel song, but you just didn’t know it,” said Kabelo to loud cheers from the congregation.

The song is part of Kabelo’s 2006 album Exodus.

The album was his fifth as a solo artist, released after Kabelo transformed his life, embracing sobriety and devoting himself to the Lord following his struggles with drugs and alcohol.

His Sunday sermon was titled You Can’t Keep a Good Man Down, which is the sentiment of his 2006 song Dubula, which at its core is about a person’s perseverance.

ALSO READ: Zwai Bala on TKZee supporting Soul II Soul and not needing to replace founding member Tokollo [VIDEO]

Kabelo the pastor

Kabelo, also fondly known as ‘Bouga Luv’, was officially ordained as a pastor in 2019. However, he has served at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg since 2005 and has been a born-again Christian since 1996.

He started out as an usher, then ran home cells or house fellowship to being on the pulpit on Sunday evenings.

“There are certain processes to go through, and it’s not about jumping hoops. It’s not like you go through a process like you write exams. People need to see you walking in and out and wanting to serve God and his people,” Kabelo told the Sowetan in 2019.

In his sermon on Sunday, Kabelo said it was his privilege to stand in the form of the congregation and preach.

“Whenever I get to stand up here, it’s a privilege that’s not lost on me. It’s very humbling to be trusted to share the word with you,” he said.

He preached during the Sunday morning service as the church’s senior pastors were away at a pastor’s conference.

Still with TKZee

Kabelo is one-half of kwaito group TKZee. Together with Zwai Bala, they are the remaining members of TKZee after Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala’s passing in 2022.

The trio met at school in the early 90s and became the biggest-selling kwaito band in South Africa.

This was when their 1997 and 1998 singles Palafala and Shibobo earned sales of more than 100 000 copies, making TKZee a household name across the African continent.

Despite the unfortunate loss of Magesh, TKZee has remained professional in honouring bookings and delivering enjoyable performances to their audience.

NOW READ: A cocktail of new and old: Here’s Cape Town International Jazz Festival’s latest line-up