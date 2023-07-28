Opera singer Pretty Yende’s mother to be laid to rest tomorrow

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Opera singer Pretty Yende confirmed her mother’s passing on Thursday, through an Instagram post. Yende’s mother, Rose Thandi Yende, passed away a few days ago and will be laid to rest on Saturday.

“My sweet mommy passed away a few days ago. Our entire family and my town are in mourning, she touched so many lives with the magnitude and kindness of her heart and smile, which could light up everything and everyone around,” wrote Yende.

Just a few days ago The Citizen reported that the European-based singer was forced to cancel a recital in France to attend to a family emergency.

“Dearest friends, to my deepest regret, I have to withdraw from my recital at the Glanum Festival tomorrow due to serious family circumstances,” shared Yende last week.

She was billed to perform in The Chaîne des Alpilles, southern France. This was the eighth edition of the Glanum festival.

Time off

Yende has had to cancel an appearance she was due to make tomorrow at Margitszigeti Színház in Budapest.

“Nadine Sierra and I had our Golden Age duo concert scheduled for this coming Saturday in Budapest; regrettably I have to cancel my part of the performance,” she said.

“My dear friend, incredible colleague and a spectacular tenor – Francesco Demuro, will be joining the concert in my place. With Godspeed my dearest friends Nadine Sierra and Francesco Demuro.

“I thank the organisers of Margitszigeti Színház in Budapest for their support and understanding in this most difficult time of my life.”

In a now deleted post, the opera singer shared on her Instagram last month that she went through her most challenging performance and had to rush home to South Africa for a family emergency.

Yende showed gratitude to fans who have kept her in their prayers, when she shared a post a few days after she wrote the now deleted post.

“My deepest gratitude goes to each and every one of you for being so supportive during these past few most challenging days, for all your thoughtful and heartfelt messages. You have no idea what your love means to me.”

Family matriarch

Yende’s mother was a teacher and was supportive of Yende’s passion for music.

“They were always there, always believing in me. They are my inspiration, and I owe everything to them,” Yende once said in an interview about her parents.

Throughout the week Yende shared stories on her Instagram of worship songs and one with a screenshot of herself with her mother during a video call.

The screen shot was accompanied by an emoji of a broken heart at the bottom.

