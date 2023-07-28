Redhill Arts Festival and other events happening around you

By Lineo Lesemane

From music to food festivals, Here are seven events you can choose for for your outing in August.

Redhill Festival Arts

Joburg’s leading Arts Festival, #RedFest2023, is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever this weekend. The festival will start from 28 to 30 July.

This highly anticipated event is set to bring together some of the most renowned names in theatre, music, and the arts, inviting attendees to experience an unforgettable celebration!

It also promises to make full use of Redhill School’s extensive grounds, offering a diverse range of activities for attendees of all ages.

Joseph Gerassi, executive head at Redhill School, said the Redhill Arts Festival will offer an unprecedented level of entertainment.

“Attendees will choose from 34 incredible theatre productions, including Woza Albert, Defending the Caveman, The Dress Code, and Oh, What a Night?”

“The MusicFest on Saturday, 29 July, boasts an outstanding lineup with Jesse Clegg and Mi Casa headlining the event. On Sunday, the family picnic promises a magical experience, featuring a highly-anticipated performance by the Mzansi Youth Choir,” he said.

The Masked Singer South Africa live in Pretoria

The popular TV show, which sees A-listers being unmasked every weekend, will be out tomorrow, 29 July, in Pretoria, Menlyn Mall, showcasing to fans the real feel of the show and the effort that goes into each episode.

Join the detectives, Somizi Mhlongo and Luthando Shosha, and help them solve the clues of which celebrities might be behind the masks, and get to walk away with prizes and goodies.

The Saturday entertainment will be provided by radio host DJ Sabby who will be on the decks.

The 2023 Festival of Motoring

The 6th edition of Festival of Motoring powered by WesBank will take place from 25 – 27 August at the legendary Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

“Get ready to shift into new gear, including new brands, experiences, and on-track action to enthrall visitors, young and old.”

Internationally acclaimed music sensation, Sinach, coming to SA

The internationally acclaimed Nigerian gospel music sensation, Sinach will be in South Africa for a one-day-only performance at Centre Court, Emperors Palace, on Sunday, 27 August.

Sinach is best known for her hit songs like Way Maker and I Know Who I Am.

As Africa’s most streamed and followed performer in her genre, Sinach has had an illustrious career and garnered an extraordinary global following, touching lives, igniting sparks of devotion in hearts, and inspiring the essence of human emotions.

Secret Sunrise JHB – Women’s Day Dance

Join the movement and get ready to dance, celebrate, and shine at the Secret Sunrise Women’s Day Dance on 9 August at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton.

Secret Sunrise is a global community that celebrates life, through music, movement, and connection.

From 9am to 10am, the Secret Sunrise Women’s Day Dance will be a vibrant and invigorating experience that will leave you feeling uplifted and connected.

You can gather your group of friends because this is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the incredible women in your life!

Food and Wine in the Wild Festival

Charge your phone and get excited to capture epic photos as you indulge your senses in an extraordinary culinary journey amidst the untamed beauty of the Kruger National Park.

The Food and Wine in the Wild event will start from August 7th to 9th, where delectable flavours, exquisite wines from wineries such as Antonij Rupert, Tokara, Rust & Vrede, Donkiesbaai, Holden Manz and remarkable experiences await.

Kwesta Legacy Concert and the Inkabi Zezwe Live

To celebrate his legacy and impact on popular culture, the Spirit hitmaker launched a tour titled The 16th Bar Legacy Tour.

Paying homage to the game and keeping true to his Hip Hop roots, “16th Bar Legacy” is a play on words of the number of bars he tends to leave on every verse.

The tour kicked off with 15 shows in and around Gauteng and is building up to the 16th and final show at Carnival City on Saturday, 12 August, at The Big Top Arena.

