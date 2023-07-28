Line-up of SA gospel artists performing at Replenishment Concert 2023 revealed

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Touch XP Marketing is excited to announce the highly anticipated Replenishment Concert, which will take place on 30 September at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

This ground-breaking event goes beyond music, giving South African gospel artists a powerful platform to spread hope and inspire positive change.

A Star-Studded line-up

The 2023 Replenishment Concert features a captivating blend of music and inspiring words by the esteemed Bishop Noel Jones, presiding over City of Refuge in Los Angeles, USA.

With the theme “Embracing Faith, Unity, and Divine Inspiration,” the stage will be graced by renowned artists like Joyous Celebration, Ayanda Ntanzi, Betusile Mcinga, Dumi Mkokstad, HLE, Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Khaya Mthetwa, Lebo Sekgobela, Sbu Noah, Sipho Ngwenya, Takie Ndou, Teboho Moloi, Thinah Zungu, Xolly Mncwango, Winnie Mashaba, Zaza Mokhethi and many more.

ALSO READ: Royal news: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really breaking up?

Uniting hearts through music

Be ready to be captivated by these extraordinary artists, as they display their unmatched talents and unyielding dedication, using the magic of music to inspire, instil hope and unite people.

As usual, Replenishment offers a complete family experience, with dedicated au pairs available on-site to take care of your children while you immerse yourself in a soul-stirring gospel event.

The event will be hosted by radio host Tbo Touch and the gospel sensation Mmatema Gavu.

It is presented in association and partnership with SABC, Gautrain, SA Tourism, Assupol, Drip, and Touch Properties.

Zaza Mokhethi and Takie Ndou’s excitement for the Replenishment Concert

Gospel artist Mokhethi, set to perform at the concert, conveyed her enthusiasm and joy about being involved in the event.

“I am so excited to be part of the Replenishment Concert this year. I’m looking forward to it and can’t wait to minister God’s heart to his people in this season of revival.

“It feels great to be still counted among the people that God is using in this time and season. In all honesty, I’m over the moon,” said Mokhethi.

Ndou, another gospel artist scheduled to perform at the concert, shared his feelings and thoughts about being a part of the event and the significance it holds for him.

“I am really excited and humbled to be part of the biggest gospel event in South Africa. This is an event I feel every gospel lover and people who are not necessarily church goers can attend.

“I am also grateful for the opportunity to minister to people during the Replenishment Concert. I feel very honoured and humbled to be part of this prestigious gospel concert,” said Ndou.

NOW READ: It’s fantastic: Movie boosts world’s top Barbie collection