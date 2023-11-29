Oskido lauded as a ‘mentor’ on his birthday by family and friends

Oskido has been a mentor to a number of young artists through his record company, Kalawa Jazme Records, which is over two decades old.

Oskido has been celebrated by his peers and family as he celebrates his 50th birthday. Picture: oskidoibeliev/Instagram

Family and industry peers such as Greg Maloka have honoured veteran music producer and DJ Oskido as he celebrates his birthday.

“Happy birthday Oskido − words fail me, but I hope this picture will say what you mean to me. I love you Bonkosi. Happy birthday Charlie,” wrote former Kaya FM boss Maloka.

His message was a caption to a photo of Oskido and Maloka’s father, a display of how close the two are.

Oskido’s son, Oskido Jr. Mdlongwa, who is a football agent, shared photos of himself with his father and one of them is an old shot of him as a baby held by Oskido.

Oskido, whose real name is Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa, is a South African music artist and co-founder of one of the biggest record companies, Kalawa Jamze Records.

An industry mentor

“Happy birthday to a truly great mentor, legend, father. Thank you for being my guiding light in life and career Grootman Oskido,” wrote musician Zethu Nhlangulela.

“Wishing the happiest of birthdays to someone whose guidance and inspiration have been the cornerstone of my progressive success,” said film director Khayelihle Mabizela.

“Your mentorship has not only shaped my professional path but also enriched my personal growth. Today is a celebration of you − the catalyst for countless achievements and the source of unwavering support.”

Muso Calvin Shaw RSA wrote a lengthy message on his Instagram, dedicated it to the seasoned DJ.

“I just wanna take this moment to wish a happy and blessed birthday to the legend, icon, pioneer, mentor, teacher, inspiration, giver, and father Oskido,” wrote Calvin Shaw RSA.

“We have learned and still learning a lot from you. So sad for me that I cannot be there to celebrate this special day with you again. Have a great one. May God keep you alive for more years for your family and everyone that still needs you.”

Greg’s 50th

The former Kaya station manager also recently celebrated his birthday and Oskido paid homage to him in a touching message.

“Happy 50th birthday to my forever sidekick and confidant, Greg Maloka. You’ve been there for me through thick and thin, and I am forever grateful for your unwavering friendship. May this milestone year bring you immense happiness, good health, and all the success you deserve,” wrote Oskido.

