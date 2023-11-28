Minister Zizi Kodwa announces ‘all-encompassing Awards for the Arts and Culture Sector’

On Tuesday morning Minister Zizi Kodwa announced several developments in sport, arts, and culture.

Minister Zizi Kodwa convened during a media briefing to announce several developments in sport, arts, and culture. Picture: @zizikodwa/Twitter

Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has announced the establishment of the South African Creative Arts Awards which he said will be “the most desired recognition and cultural recognition in the South African creative industry”.

In a press briefing on Tuesday morning in Tshwane the Minister announced the creative awards and gave an update on developments in the sports and creative industries.

“These awards will be bestowed to South Africa’s leading creatives in the various creative sector categories and subdomains, who exhibit outstanding artistic and technical achievement,” said Kodwa.

The Minister said the awards will be an “all-encompassing Awards for the Arts and Culture Sector.”

The announcement of the award comes a month after the South African Music Awards (Samas) were marred by politics leading up to the ceremony.

ANC provincial chairperson and economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Siboniso Duma announced the decision to abandon its controversial R28 million plan to host the Samas ceremony in Durban.

The awards were later moved to Tshwane where they took place at the SunBet Arena at Time Square Casino.

“The South African Creative Arts Awards are for creatives from across cultural domains who push boundaries of their creative ability and show devotion to excellence,” said Kodwa on Tuesday.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture intends to hold the South African Creative Arts Awards annually.

U19 Cricket World Cup

Kodwa also confirmed that South Africa will host next year’s U19 Cricket World Cup after Sri Lanka was barred from hosting the showpiece due to a provisional suspension of the Asian nation, due to government interference in the sport.

The Under 19 Cricket World Cup will now take place in South Africa from 20 January to 11 February 2024.

“Sixteen countries are expected to participate. No government funding is required. The International Cricket Council and Cricket South Africa will provide funding for the tournament,” said Kodwa.

In his opening remarks the Kodwa noted the passing of former Orlando Pirates Captain Papi Khomane who died in an accident over the weekend, together with his mother Rita Khomane and brother in-law.

Kodwa also paid homage to the World Cup winning Springboks and also the men’s national cricket team, which was knocked-out in the semis by eventual winners, Australia.

