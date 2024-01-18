‘Outlaws’ star Keketso Mpitso says he is nothing like the notorious Tladi

Tladi is a troublemaker, always ready for war ­− the complete opposite of Keketso.

Many love to hate him because of his breakout role on Showmax’s hit drama series Outlaws.

Keketso Mpitso plays the character of Tladi on the show, a hot-headed cattle-raiding Sotho man.

“I’m an introvert, and he’s more of an extrovert. I’m more calm, and he’s just up there,” said Keketso, describing the differences between him and Tladi.

Keketso on playing a character like Tladi for the first time

Keketso said he has never played a character like Tladi before. He said playing Tladi has changed his life, pointing out a few things he likes about the character.

“He’s unpredictable. He just wants to do things on his own terms. You’d swear he listened to you, but he doesn’t. He’s a person who reacts quickly to situations. He’s a very ambitious person.

“I think he wants to achieve a lot of things, and he doesn’t really think. When he wants to do something, he wants to do it at that moment. Whenever his mind is made up, no one can convince him otherwise. He just goes for what he wants.”

Speaking about acting alongside veteran actors like Mmbatho Mogomotsi and Siyabonga Shibe, he said it was a dream come true.

“You know, when I was a kid, I grew up watching Mmabatho on Yizo Yizo and Siyabonga Shibe on Gaz’lam. They are like legends to me. So it’s been an honour and a great opportunity. I love them so much. When you get to work with them, it feels amazing.”

