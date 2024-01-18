Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

18 Jan 2024

08:51 am

‘Outlaws’ star Keketso Mpitso says he is nothing like the notorious Tladi

Tladi is a troublemaker, always ready for war ­− the complete opposite of Keketso.

Kekeletso Mpitso

Kekeletso Mpitso plays Tladi on ‘Outlaws’. Picture: X/Showmax

Many love to hate him because of his breakout role on Showmax’s hit drama series Outlaws.

Keketso Mpitso plays the character of Tladi on the show, a hot-headed cattle-raiding Sotho man.

Tladi is a troublemaker, who is always ready for war ­− the complete opposite of Keketso.

“I’m an introvert, and he’s more of an extrovert. I’m more calm, and he’s just up there,” said Keketso, describing the differences between him and Tladi.

NOW READ: ‘Outlaws’ star Lehlohonolo Mayeza on being homeless and becoming a TV star

Keketso on playing a character like Tladi for the first time

Keketso said he has never played a character like Tladi before. He said playing Tladi has changed his life, pointing out a few things he likes about the character.

“He’s unpredictable. He just wants to do things on his own terms. You’d swear he listened to you, but he doesn’t. He’s a person who reacts quickly to situations. He’s a very ambitious person.

“I think he wants to achieve a lot of things, and he doesn’t really think. When he wants to do something, he wants to do it at that moment. Whenever his mind is made up, no one can convince him otherwise. He just goes for what he wants.”

Speaking about acting alongside veteran actors like Mmbatho Mogomotsi and Siyabonga Shibe, he said it was a dream come true.

“You know, when I was a kid, I grew up watching Mmabatho on Yizo Yizo and Siyabonga Shibe on Gaz’lam. They are like legends to me. So it’s been an honour and a great opportunity. I love them so much. When you get to work with them, it feels amazing.”

NOW READ: Prince Harry makes first public appearance since the Lilibet-name saga as King Charles is nudged into retirement

Read more on these topics

acting Showmax

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe