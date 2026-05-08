Beaulah: ‘Queens van die Kaap’ Season 2 cast – Meet the drag queens taking over DStv Stream

Seven of Cape Town's most compelling drag queens return for a second season of shade, solidarity and spectacle, and they have a lot to say.

Cape Town’s drag scene is back in the spotlight. Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap Season 2 goes live on DStv Stream as a bingeable season from Tuesday, 12 May 2026, and if the first season was anything to go by, viewers are in for a ride.

Produced by Pop24, the creative team behind The Mommy Club franchise, Tollie & Manila and Bae Beyond Borders, the South African Film and Television Awards-nominated reality series offers an unfiltered look into the lives of seven drag queens navigating Cape Town’s vibrant performance scene.

Behind the lashes and the “lewks,” the show explores the hard work, personal trials, wins, and – inevitably – the drama that define life in drag.

Season 2 picks up where the first left off, with alliances shifting, tensions simmering and, according to the cast, a few revelations that viewers will not see coming. The channel caught up with the queens ahead of the premiere to find out what’s in store.

BB Vahlour

Though she has been doing drag for only a few years, BB Vahlour has quickly established herself as one of the industry’s rising stars. She is also one of three cast members who are trans women.

Reflecting on her return, BB says the second season represents an opportunity for growth, both personal and collective.

BB Vahlour. Picture: Supplied/Multichoice

“Returning for a second season feels like an opportunity to deepen the work we started and to grow alongside the audience and the ‘characters’ we are on the show. It is both an honour and a responsibility to keep the story authentic and true to ourselves, while also showing where our drag is in our lives now, what and who we represent, and the importance of uniting all drag queens,” she said in a statement.

Emogan Moore

Multi-pageant winner Fabian van Schalkwyk, known in drag as Emogan Moore, promises viewers that Season 2 delivers on every front.

“There is so much to look forward to this season, with many new and unexpected friendships forming… and way more lashes, wigs, garments and drama,” he said.

Multi-pageant winner Fabian van Schalkwyk, known in drag as Emogan Moore. Picture: Supplied/Multichoice

Ina Propriette

Wade Khoosal has been doing drag for seven years and has already earned a feature in Vogue. Performing as Ina Propriette, a Miss Sovereign Western Cape titleholder, he sees the show as a platform with a purpose beyond entertainment.

“Returning for a second season means drag gets another moment in the culture at the forefront. It’s been a dry spell, and I’m just extremely excited to have my art form be a beacon for our community because we seriously missed and needed this.”

Wade Khoosal dressed as his drag persona, Ina Propriette. Picture: Supplied/Multichoice

Kat Gilardi

Miss Cape Town Pride winner Carl Richards, who performs as Kat Gilardi, is one of the most seasoned queens on the cast. With years in the industry behind him, he brings a sharp, unsentimental perspective to the new season’s dynamics.

“Of course, there are [new dynamics], major ones. You will see how some people reveal who they really are, but it should not come as a shock. They are simply showing you who they have been all along.”

Miss Cape Town Pride winner Carl Richards, who performs as Kat Gilardi. Picture: Supplied/Multichoice

Madison Scarr

Television personality and trans woman Madison Scarr is looking forward to viewers seeing more of her personal journey this season.

“I’m excited for the audience to see the evolution in my trans journey and the personal challenges I’ve overcome, as well as the fun, playful moments I’ve had with growing my drag,” she said.

Madison Scarr. Picture: Supplied/Multichoice

Manila Von Teez

SA’s Got Talent runner-up and Tollie & Manila host Veon Wentzel, known on stage as Manila Von Teez, says the show has been genuinely transformative.

“I am a completely different human being – this show has changed me in so many ways and offered me opportunities I never could have dreamed about.”

SA’s Got Talent runner-up and Tollie & Manila host Veon Wentzel, known on stage as Manila Von Teez. Picture: Supplied/Multichoice

Maxine Wild

Miss Gay Western Cape winner Maxine Wild brings 13 years of drag experience to the series. As a trans woman, she is clear about why shows like Beaulah matter.

“Beaulah has been, and continues to be, an incredible platform for us to showcase who we are,” she said, adding, “As a trans woman, its importance lies in allowing people who feel the same way about their gender and their journey to see that there are others out there living their truth unapologetically in society.”

Miss Gay Western Cape winner Maxine Wild. Picture: Supplied/Multichoice

Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap Season 2 begins streaming on DStv Stream on Tuesday, 12 May 2026.