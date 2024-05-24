PICS: Anele Zondo announces pregnancy with adorable baby bump photos

Congratulations are in order for the TV star...

Musician and TV presenter Anele Zondo, popularly known as Ney the Bae, is expecting her first bundle of joy.

The media personality shared the exciting news on social media with snaps showing off her cute baby bump.

“Giving life to two things that I’m in love with. One, the biggest and best blessing that takes human form – a legacy, a lifeline. I’m so grateful,” she wrote.

In addition to her pregnancy announcement, the TV star revealed she is also giving birth to new music. She recently released her new EP titled Vuka.

She added: “I’ve put my entire existence, energy, and being into my Vuka EP & my music – it’s not just about the words but the FEELING of awakening.”

Produced by Jillz and Hopemaster, the EP features collaborations with popular artists, including Malegra Doe Boy.

The EP also includes tracks such as Simon Says, Kuningi, Deadly, and Instagram, just to mention a few.

Congratulations pour in for Anele

Fans and other celebrities like Thuli Phongolo, Nadia Nakai, Sanele Potelwa, and many others have since flooded Anele’s comments section with congratulatory messages.

“I’m literally screaming! BE FOR REAL!!! Congratulations, mama, the baddest mom ever,” Thuli Phongolo commented.

Sanele Potelwa wrote: “Baby!!!! Congratulations, my love. May God bless both of these beautiful journeys. You’ve always been a MUTHA.”

Congrats to Anele “Ney The Bae” Zondo on her pregnancy!🤰🏾🥳 pic.twitter.com/8kRhuGHnH6 — 9ice Entertainment (@9ice_Ent) May 23, 2024

