‘A lifelong aspiration fulfilled’ – Zanele Potelwa thrilled to host Tropica Island of Treasure

The show is set to return for the 11th season on SABC 3.

TV and radio personality Zanele Potelwa has been officially announced as the host of the new Tropika Island of Treasure, Season 11.

Tropika Island of Treasure is a popular South African reality competition TV show that showcases an even mix of local celebrities and ordinary contestants engaging in diverse challenges on a luxurious paradise island location for a grand prize of R1 million.

Speaking to The Citizen, Zanele said hosting the show isn’t just a job for her but a lifelong aspiration fulfilled.

“It’s like a dream come true and very nostalgic for me. I am beside myself. I say that because I grew up drinking Tropika. It is all my dad used to buy, especially the pineapple and orange flavours.

“I have loved Tropika Island of Treasure for the longest time, and I remember even wanting to be a contestant when I was a kid. Then when I came into the entertainment industry, I was like, okay, one day I want to be one of the hosts, and now I get to say I am, and it means the world to me,” she said beaming with excitement.

‘It’s going to be one to remember’ – Zanele

Zanele promises an explosive season. She said viewers can expect a whole lot of fun and energy.

“I will be the best games master I can be in terms of making sure that the games go the way they are supposed to. I need to crack the whip and make sure that everything is tip-top in shape so that we can have an incredible season and I think it’s going to be an explosive season; it will be one to 100% remember.”

Zanele also added that she is immersing herself in the show’s history to understand the dynamics of hosting it.

“More than anything for me, it’s all about the fun, and having a good time as a Tropika Island of Treasure family. And by that, I’m talking about the peeps who are going to be on the island as well as our peeps who are going to be watching from home.

“I’m super excited, and I feel so pleased. I can only thank God and my bosses for trusting me. I also thank Tropika because it genuinely is such a huge honor to be in the seat that I’m in right now.”

