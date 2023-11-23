WATCH: Heavily pregnant nail tech says she fears for her life after Halle Bailey blasted her

Meanwhile, Halle says it is not that deep…

A viral video of the American singer Halle Bailey blasting a nail salon business owner has caused a stir on social media.

This after the heavily pregnant nail tech whom Halle is accusing of unfair treatment shared her side of the story, saying her life was in danger after the Halle’s video.

Halle said she had booked a nail appointment for her and sister, Chloe Bailey. She said Chloe was nine minutes late for the appointment, which led to a verbal altercation with the nail tech.

“Me and the lady started going back and forth because I had been a loyal customer, and you are mad about 9 minutes. She kept going at me… she walked over to my chair to argue with me about this. So, at this point, I am really upset.”

She said Chloe eventually walked in, but the lady refused to do her nails because she was late.

“I told her it’s okay, we will just take our business elsewhere. I got up, my feet still wet and my hands still all powdery because I am not going to let you tell me that my sister can’t get her nails done, but I must sit here and get my nails done, no… So that really disappointed me. I got upset and started crying,” Halle said.

The nail tech says she is fearing for her life

Sharing her side of the story, the nail tech said half of Halle’s story was untrue. She said she couldn’t do Chloe’s nails because they were fully booked for the day.

She claims that she has been receiving threats since Halle’s video, and she is scared to go to work.

“Now I get non-stop phone calls from different states. At first, I didn’t know what was happening. When I picked up the phone, people would say racist, burn in hell, kill yourself…

“I am really scared to go to work tomorrow morning because I don’t know what’s gonna happen,” said the nail tech in a video.

After The Shade Room posted both videos on Instagram, Halle took to the comments section and said it was not that deep.

“Y’all, it is not that serious. I was just explaining my day on Snapchat and did not name any names. We went to another salon and still got our nails done beautifully, lol. Everyone be nice to everyone and calm down about some nails, please,” she wrote.

