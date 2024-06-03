PICS: Former Miss SA Rolene Strauss welcomes baby number 3

Her baby boy arrived on Sunday afternoon, weighing 4.14kg.

Former Miss South Africa and Miss World 2014 Rolene Strauss has joyfully announced the arrival of her third child.

The beauty queen shared the exciting news on Instagram, revealing that she gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Sunday afternoon.

Strauss shared that her son was born at 40 weeks and 4 days, weighing 4.14kg.

“We are both healthy, happy, and healing. All praise to God! Grateful for wonderful nurses and doctors, and my prayer warriors who never stopped praying,” she wrote, captioning the pictures.

She also expressed her gratitude for her mother’s unwavering support during labour, adding that her two older sons are thrilled to welcome their baby brother.

“My mum never left my side! The boys drew hearts on my forearms before we left for the hospital − this kept me going through labour! They adore their baby brother,” she added.

Rolene on preparation and wellness

Rolene and her husband Daniel Strauss announced their third pregnancy in November last year.

Last month, she opened up about her preparation for this pregnancy, emphasising three key areas she focused on: physical, mental and reproductive health.

She highlighted the importance of nourishing her body with a nutrient-dense diet and maintaining regular physical activity.

She added: “Stress management and quality sleep have supported my hormone balance and overall well-being, enhancing my fertility as well as my reproductive health.

“Among others, knowing my HIV status is essential for protecting myself and my baby. HIV testing allows for early intervention and prevention strategies during pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding if necessary.”

