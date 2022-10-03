PICS: Springboks suit-up for Faf de Klerk and his Mine’s wedding

Xanet Scheepers

Springbok scrum-half Faf de Klerk finally said I-do to his long-time girlfriend Miné van Niekerk at La Paris Estate in Franschhoek on Saturday 1 October.

The couple, who have been together for about six years, got engaged in May this year.

However, lockdown and the strict Covid-19 travel rules almost put an end to the couple’s happy ending.

Faf, who plays as a scrum-half for English Premiership club Sale Sharks, has been living in Manchester since 2017.

In an interview with Huisgenoot last year, the couple said things got tough amid the pandemic. “We are so good when we are together, but the long distance makes it difficult,” Miné told the publication at the time.

Luckily love conquers all and the pair said their I-dos in front of their closest family and friends on Saturday.

Faf’s Springbok team mates Vincent Koch and Steven Kitshoff, Miné’s brothers – Luan van Niekerk and Lean Schwartz and Faf’s brother – Tobie de Klerk were his grooms’ men, standing next to him during this important moment of his life.

Many other players including Damian de Allende, Willie Le Roux, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Lukhanyo Am, Jesse Kriel, Frans Malherbe and Schalk Brits also attended the couple’s special day.

Miné’s wedding gown was designed by Cape Town fashion designer Lenalisa while Faf looked dashing in a three-piece suit from The Tux Tailor.

The newly weds didn’t stick around for too long after their magical wedding day, having left soon after for their honeymoon at Kandima in the Maldives.

While Faf and his radiant bride stole the show on the day, Faf’s Springbok team mates looked equally as dashing off the rugby field in their suits.

Here are some pics from Faf and Miné’s wedding:

Willie Le Roux and Jesse Kriel / Picture: Instagram

Damian de Allende, Lukhanyo Am, Andy Edwards and Jesse Kriel / Picture: Instagram