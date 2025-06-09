Big in Japan! Springbok Jesse Kriel speaks Japanese like a pro — and Faf? [WATCH]

'Jesse san': Bok player Jesse Kriel scored big time with fans when he spoke Japanese fluently in an interview.

Springboks Jesse Kriel and Faf de Klerk during an interview in Japan. Kriel runs with the ball during the NTT Japan Rugby League One match between Yokohama Canon Eagles and Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay in February 2025. Picture: Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

Springboks player Jesse Kriel is not only versatile when it comes to the game of rugby — darting around the field as utility back, centre, wing or fullback.

Throughout the years, he has also emerged as a man who can speak in “many tongues”: From English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa…and now Japanese!

‘Konnichiwa’: Jesse Kriel and Faf de Klerk in Japan

The 31-year-old rugby player currently plays for the Canon Eagles in the Japanese Top League in Yokohama, Japan.

Kriel also scored some bonus points with his fans recently when a video interview of him speaking Japanese resurfaced on TikTok.

He is joined in the studio by fellow Springbok Faf de Klerk, who also runs out for the Canon Eagles.

In the clip, De Klerk has clearly not mastered the intricate language, while Kriel spoke it fluently, conversing at length with the Japanese rugby commentator.

WATCH: Jesse Kriel and Faf de Klerk speak Japanese…

isiXhosa? No problem!

Last year, a clip of the powerhouse utility back speaking isiXhosa went viral.

Jesse Kriel speaks isiXhosa during his interview with Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick. Picture: TikTok/

In the video snippet posted on social media by SuperSport, Jesse is interviewed in isiXhosa by Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick on their team’s 2024 season. Take a look…

‘Growing the De Klerk team’

Meanwhile, Faf is “growing the De Klerk team”, with the blonde scrumhalf’s wife, Miné, announcing over the weekend that she is expecting the couple’s second child.

Faf and Miné, who welcomed their first daughter, Remi-Ré de Klerk, in February last year, shared that they are expecting another baby girl.

“Surprise! We’re growing the De Klerk team! Big Sister Duty: Pick the Faffie of our new teammate… another girl on the way,” Miné captioned her Instagram Reel.

Hier kom die Bokke!

Kriel and De Klerk have been included in the Springbok squad, which will face the Barbarians in their first encounter of the season on South African soil in Cape Town on Saturday, 28 June, where they will play for the Qatar Airways Cup.

This will be followed by back-to-back Tests against Italy in Pretoria and Gqeberha on 5 and 12 July, and Georgia in Nelspruit a week later on 19 July.

Springbok squad

Forwards: Juarno Augustus (Northampton Saints), Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Renzo du Plessis (Lions), Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Thomas du Toit (Bath), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Neethling Fouché (Stormers), Cameron Hanekom (Bulls), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi (both Sharks), Wilco Louw (Bulls), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu (both Sharks), Salmaan Moerat (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Retshegofaditswe ‘Ox’ Nché (Sharks), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Lions), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), RG Snyman (Leinster), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls), Vincent Tshituka (Sharks), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls), Cobus Wiese (Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

Backs: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi (both Sharks), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers), Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Ethan Hooker (all Sharks), Quan Horn (Lions), Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Willie le Roux (Bulls), Manie Libbok (Stormers), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Ntokozo Makhaza (UCT), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Handré Pollard (Leicester Tigers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Morné van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe (both Lions), Damian Willemse (Stormers), Grant Williams (Sharks).

NOW READ: Evan Roos called up to Springbok squad