PICS: Famous faces who attended Hip Hop 50 celebrations at the SA Hip Hop Museum

Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary was celebrated at the SA Hip Hop Museum. A number of celebrities were present to enjoy the festivities.

Actor Lemogang Tsipa famous for portraying Shaka on Shaka iLembe was present at the Hip Hop 50 celebrations. Picture: Ayanda Sitole.

Hennessy launched its Very Special Limited Edition bottle collaboration with Hip-Hop icon Nas in South Africa in commemoration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary.

Hosted by TV presenter and cultural figure Siyabonga Ngwekazi, aka Scoop Makhathini, the marque event celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop took place at the South African Hip Hop Museum in Newtown, Johannesburg on Friday. Below are images of some of the celebrities who attended the anniversary celebrations.

Performances by South African Hip-Hop royalty from both the new and old school; A-Reece, Stogie T, DJ Ready D, Amu, Moozlie, and Uncle Party Time entertained guests throughout the night.

Media personality Lerato Sengadi, who is also the wife of late rapper HHP. Picture Ayanda Sitole

The atmosphere was nostalgic, as old school Hip Hop songs were played through the night.

Although 50 years of the genre were being celebrated, South Africa was celebrating 40 years of the culture’s presence in Mzansi.

Rapper Da L.E.S makes an entrance at the venue on the night. Picture: Ayanda Sitole.

Host: Siyabonga ‘Scoop’ Ngwekazi was the night’s master of ceremonies. Picture: Ayanda Sitole

Hennessy’s limited edition bottle features a bold design that mixes elements of Hip-Hop aesthetic with Hennessy’s iconic branding – an impactful juxtaposition of timeless tradition and disarming unconventional certainty.

Award-winning actress Mandisa Nduna who goes by the moniker Zulu Mecca when rapping was also present. Picture: Ayanda Sitole.

Handwritten notes from a love letter to Hip-Hop written by Nas are offset by vibrant orange accents (the recording artist’s favourite colour), resulting in a disruptive, seemingly spontaneous visual collage anchored by a powerful black-and-white portrait of Nas.

Harambe: Sandile “Sanza” Tshabalala(L) and Thomas ‘Badboy-T’ Msengana (R). The pair hosted one of the most loved Hip Hop shows on YFM together with Leslie ‘Lee’ Kasumba called Harambe. Picture: Ayanda Sitole.

Speaking on the collaboration Nas said, “It’s an honour to collaborate with Hennessy to commemorate this moment for the art form. Hip hop has always had a special connection with Hennessy, and I’m excited to celebrate the culture’s 50th anniversary with a brand and product that pays tribute to its history and impact.”

Feminine energy: Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena showing off her rap skills on the night. Picture: Ayanda Sitole.

Skwatta representor: Rapper and entrepreneur Siya ‘Slikour’ Metane on the dance floor on the night. Picture: Ayanda Sitole.

The old school: Award winning rapper turned pastor, Mr. Selwyn was also in and amongst the celebrations. Picture: Ayanda Sitole

Wordsmith: Rapper Stogie T is one of the remaining old school rappers who are still active in the youthful rap industry. Picture: Ayanda Sitole

The Principal: Mzansi rapper and producer Amunition was one of the many legends present at the celebrations.

