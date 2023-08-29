PICS: Famous faces who attended Hip Hop 50 celebrations at the SA Hip Hop Museum
Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary was celebrated at the SA Hip Hop Museum. A number of celebrities were present to enjoy the festivities.
Actor Lemogang Tsipa famous for portraying Shaka on Shaka iLembe was present at the Hip Hop 50 celebrations. Picture: Ayanda Sitole.
Hennessy launched its Very Special Limited Edition bottle collaboration with Hip-Hop icon Nas in South Africa in commemoration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary.
Hosted by TV presenter and cultural figure Siyabonga Ngwekazi, aka Scoop Makhathini, the marque event celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop took place at the South African Hip Hop Museum in Newtown, Johannesburg on Friday. Below are images of some of the celebrities who attended the anniversary celebrations.
Performances by South African Hip-Hop royalty from both the new and old school; A-Reece, Stogie T, DJ Ready D, Amu, Moozlie, and Uncle Party Time entertained guests throughout the night.
The atmosphere was nostalgic, as old school Hip Hop songs were played through the night.
Although 50 years of the genre were being celebrated, South Africa was celebrating 40 years of the culture’s presence in Mzansi.
Hennessy’s limited edition bottle features a bold design that mixes elements of Hip-Hop aesthetic with Hennessy’s iconic branding – an impactful juxtaposition of timeless tradition and disarming unconventional certainty.
Handwritten notes from a love letter to Hip-Hop written by Nas are offset by vibrant orange accents (the recording artist’s favourite colour), resulting in a disruptive, seemingly spontaneous visual collage anchored by a powerful black-and-white portrait of Nas.
Speaking on the collaboration Nas said, “It’s an honour to collaborate with Hennessy to commemorate this moment for the art form. Hip hop has always had a special connection with Hennessy, and I’m excited to celebrate the culture’s 50th anniversary with a brand and product that pays tribute to its history and impact.”
ALSO READ: Book review: Slikour opens up about dumping Bonang on Facebook and Skwatta Kamp divisions
NOW READ: Back to the City: Osmic on why he never books younger international acts
For more news your way
Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android