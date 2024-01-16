Celebs And Viral

By Lineo Lesemane

16 Jan 2024

11:05 am

PICS: Inside Claudia Henkel and her new man’s vacay

They started dating last year...

Claudia Henkel

Former Miss South Africa Claudia Henkel. Picture: Instagram/@claudiahenkelza

Beauty queen Claudia Henkel is having the time of her life on vacation with her new man, Michael Hoffman.

Claudia, the 2004 Miss South Africa titleholder, competed in the Miss Universe pageant in Thailand in 2005, where she secured a spot in the Top 15. She has been in the spotlight since then.

Taking to Instagram recently, she posted a few snaps, giving fans an exclusive look inside her romantic getaways.

“Time of our lives #holiday #love #family,” she wrote, captioning a series of pictures.

Claudia’s new man

Claudia and Michael started dating last year, a few months after her ex-husband, Orin Roesstorff, reportedly married another woman following their divorce battle.

She first went public about her relationship with Michael in June last year, posting him on her Instagram page with a caption that reads: “Everyone said you didn’t exist, I was living in a dream world… I waited for you, I dreamt about you, and you exist @michaelhoffman78, my infinity… always and forever.”

In an interview with YOU magazine early last year, Claudia opened up about her relationship with Michael, sharing that they met through her cousin.

“My cousin has known Michael since school days. They were all at a hangout, and she found out he was single. And she told him I was single. Then she called and asked if I wanted to have coffee with him,” she told the publication.

She said their relationship kicked off beautifully, and her children were also happy for her.

“We reached a place in our relationship that would normally take four years to get to, but we’ve got to this level in two months. We’re fixing the house right now. My kids are so happy because mommy is very happy.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Claudia Henkel (@claudiahenkelza)

