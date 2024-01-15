WATCH: ‘I thought Bongo was your dad’ – Fans react to Musa Mthombeni’s parents

Musa's parents were on vacation in Portugal recently.

TV star and qualified medical Dr Musa Mthombeni showed off his parents, pouring cold water on rumours that the late actor Mandla Thabethe, who was popularly known for his character Bongo on SABC 1 sitcom Family Bonds, was his father.

Many fans on social media believed that the late actor was Musa’s father because they looked alike.

A few days ago, Musa jokingly reacted to the rumours on X, saying: “When I get my hands on the person who started the rumour that Bhongo is my dad! I’ve suffered because of you shame!”

Musa shows off his parents

Taking to Instagram, Musa posted a video of his mom and dad arriving from their Portugal gateway.

“The cutie pies are back from Portugal. They said I must tell you that life is not that bad yazi,” he wrote, captioning the video.

Minnie Dlamini was among those who reacted in the comments section, saying: “I love them more than you guys, and that’s a lot.”

A fan wrote: “I thought Bongo was your dad, kanti?”

Another one said: “My entire childhood, thinking that your dad was Bongo. But I’m happy with this 1. Great couple”

Meanwhile, Musa and his wife Liesl Laurie recently returned from another holiday, this time in Brazil.

They shared their cute snaps, having the time of their lives in Escadaria Selarón.

Liesel said they travelled to a total of eight countries in 2023 only. She wrote: 12 months, 8 countries, 5 continents, 20 flights, 1 passport renewal (Liesl), 1503 selfies, 1108 pictures, 28 hours spent editing vlogs, 78 hours of Liesl taking random naps, many voice-over retakes, tonnes of kisses & 8760 hours spent falling in love all over again.”

