Travel 101: Five tips and tricks for last minute travel

When it comes to impromptu holiday planning, these tips play a pivotal role.

For South Africans desperate for a sun-soaked or snow-draped getaway, understanding the tips and tricks of booking these holidays can unlock a world of possibilities.

According to Olivier Perrilat-Piratoine, MD at Club Med South Africa, early-bird bookings for ski holidays, available during the launch of the season early in the year, give holidaymakers the best offer of the season, as they benefit from significant discounts on their accommodation, the best choice of resorts, dates, rooms and more.

Tips and Tricks for planning

Navigating the terrain of eleventh-hour travel is not easy, but here are a few key tips that can enhance the experience for you.

Flexibility is key

Remain open to diverse destinations and departure dates. Being flexible with your travel plans increases the likelihood of capitalising on the best deals.

If you have the freedom to explore various locations and can adjust your departure dates, you may uncover exclusive offers that align perfectly with your getaway.

Airlines and resorts often release exclusive deals and promotions to subscribers before making them widely available. Therefore, stay one step ahead of opportunities by proactively signing up for travel alerts and newsletters.

By staying informed through timely notifications, you can pounce on coveted offers, securing both the destination and the budget-friendly deal you desire.

Off-Peak advantage

Consider the unbeatable advantages of travelling during off-peak periods.

Beyond avoiding crowds and enjoying a more intimate travel experience, off-peak travel increases the likelihood of securing discounts.

Resorts and airlines may be more inclined to offer enticing deals during quieter times to fill vacancies, making your escape not only more affordable but also more serene without the crowds.

Go all-inclusive

Consider booking with hospitality operators like Club Med, whose expertise in all-inclusive offerings ensures a seamless experience.

The all-inclusive packages, including accommodation, meals, childcare, entertainment, and an array of land and water activities, make them particularly appealing and convenient for last-minute bookings, ensuring a quick and stress-free experience for impromptu adventurers.

Additionally, opt for bundled packages that include both flights and accommodation. Booking your travel components together can often result in additional savings.

Social media savvy

Harness the power of social media to stay in the loop about flash sales and exclusive offers. Follow airlines, resorts, and travel deal accounts on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Many travel providers share time-sensitive promotions through these channels, allowing you to stay connected and snag incredible deals at a moment’s notice.

Deciding to go on holiday on a whim offers an exciting avenue for South Africans to break free from routine and embark on unforgettable journeys.

Whether chasing the sun or the snow, understanding the dynamics of such bookings can transform your impulses into well-curated adventures, creating memories that last a lifetime.

