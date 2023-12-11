PICS: Inside MotoGP rider Brad Binder’s wedding day

The couple said their ‘I do’s’ on the picturesque MolenVliet Vineyards in Stellenbosch on Saturday.

South African MotoGP racer, Brad Binder and his long-time girlfriend, model Courtney Renniers tied the knot this past weekend.

The 2016 Moto3 World Champion proposed to Renniers, who he has been dating since January 2017, on 10 July 2022 at Kambaku River Sands in the Timbavati Game Reserve.

Sharing their engagement news with fans on Instagram, Renniers shared a photo of her and Brad, both smiling brightly at the camera.

“Out of all the prayers I’ve prayed. Your heavens answer. Your the best thing I’ve ever waited for. And of course I said YES. Courtney Binder has a nice ring to it.

“Woke up as a fiancé. Yesterday was beyond incredible. Never did I ever think my engagement would be so special. Can’t wait to share some pictures,” the blonde beauty captioned the post.

ALSO SEE: PICS: Handré Pollard and his wife celebrate 6 years of marriage

Meet the groom, Brad Binder

The motorcycle racer was born on 11 August 1995 in Potchefstroom in the North West. His Moto Grand Prix career started in 2012, riding in the Moto3 for four years.

Brad caught the nation’s and the world’s attention when he won the Moto3 GP championship in 2016, after seven wins and 16 podiums.

He went into Moto2 from 2017 to 2019, placing second in 2019. He then moved into the MotoGP championship in 2020, when he signed to Red Bull KTM Factory on a three-year contract.

Last month, Binder finished third at the season-ending Valencia MotoGP at the Circuito Ricardo Tormo.

We don’t know if it was wedding day jitters or withdrawal symptoms, but a mere four days before his wedding, Brad swapped out his RC16 for a KTM 300 XC-W taking on his first Enduro race where he finished 88th in the bronze class out of more than 230 participants.

Meet the bride Courtney Renniers

Brad’s fiancée, now wife, Courtney Renniers celebrated her 29th birthday this year. She is a model and former bodybuilder, but has been accompanying Brad on his Moto 2 journeys overseas since she met him, according to a report by LW Mag.

The wedding day

Brad and Courtney were married at the stunning MolenVliet Vineyards in Stellenbosch, Western Cape on Saturday, 9 December.

The bride looked absolutely gorgeous in a Veil Bridal Couture gown, her blonde hair flowing down her back in wavy curls.

See some of the wedding photos below:

Pictures: Screenshot Instagram stories @courtneyrenniers_wffpro

Pictures: Screenshot Instagram stories @courtneyrenniers_wffpro

Pictures: Screenshot Instagram stories @courtneyrenniers_wffpro

NOW READ: Canadian singer Michael Bublé is coming to South Africa in 2024!