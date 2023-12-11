Canadian singer Michael Bublé is coming to South Africa in 2024!

Prepare to groove to the beats as Grammy award-winning Michael Bublé will be in Mzansi in April.

Michael Bublé is making his way to South Africa in 2024. Picture: Supplied

Are you a fan of Michael Bublé? If so, you’ll find this news particularly exciting, as there is an upcoming concert featuring the Canadian singer and songwriter.

Bublé will perform in South Africa in 2024 as part of his Higher Tour, with shows scheduled in Cape Town and Pretoria.

The acclaimed musician, known for his multiple awards, will be delighting his South African fans with his voice at the Grand Arena and GrandWest on April 16th and 17th, as well as at the SunBet Arena, Time Square on April 19th and 20th 2024.

Ticket purchasing

Ticket sales for the Higher Tour concert will commence tomorrow. The Discovery Bank pre-sale is scheduled to start at 09:00 on Tuesday, 12 December and will continue until 08:59 on Thursday, 14 December.

General public ticket sales will begin at 09:00 on Thursday, exclusively through Ticketmaster.co.za.

Fans are strongly urged to exercise caution during the ticket purchasing process due to reported cases of fraud related to such concerts.

Specifically, fans are advised against buying tickets from Viagogo, as these tickets are being unlawfully resold by deceptive sellers at prices significantly higher than their value.

Such tickets are not legitimate, and if purchased, fans risk being denied entry to the venue without the possibility of a refund.

ALSO READ: ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ is ready for a new season but forget about the shower hour

Michael Bublé musical journey

This multi-Grammy and Juno award-winning artist embarked on a mission two decades ago when he signed with Reprise Records.

His goals were clear: breathe new life into American Songbook classics, create chart-topping pop hits, and unite these elements in legendary live performances.

Night after night, he mesmerised sold-out crowds worldwide, making each show unforgettable.

Bublé, a global phenomenon and multi-platinum singer, songwriter, producer, and humanitarian, has not only achieved but surpassed his ambitious dreams.

Hit songs of his time

While the specific songs he will perform at the concert have not been disclosed to fans, one thing for sure, there are some songs that actually struck a nerve to the fans which they really love and which hopefully will make it to the list of the songs he is going to perform.

From his collection of top hits, here are some of his finest songs:

After All (with Bryan Adams)

It’s a Beautiful Day

Feeling Good

Love You Anymore

Lost

To Love Somebody

Cry Me a River

Everything

NOW READ: ‘They’re going to be worse’ – Luthando BU Mthembu on his sex scenes on ‘Adulting’ S2

