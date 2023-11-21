Daily news update: Parliament suspends 9 officials, Joburg gets new speaker and mayor threatens resident

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update parliament said nine senior officials have been suspended after the fire at the National Assembly building last year, the City of Joburg appoints a new speaker while the DA walks out of alleged R600k council meeting, and a video goes viral of Kopanong Local Municipality’s mayor threatening a resident following his complaint about the state of roads.

We also look at the University of Fort Hare’s latest murder accused, how the repo rate is likely to remain unchanged, parliament investigating the R1.8m salary hike of its speaker and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde saying the increased murder rate is ‘disappointing and worrying’.

Also, Springbok Damian de Allende’s wedding photos, Kelly Khumalo apologising for homophobic comments and SA Rugby paying tribute to Hannes Strydom.

News today: 21 November

Parliament suspends nine officials over National Assembly fire

Parliament said the suspension of senior officials over the fire that swept through the building in 2022 was crucial for maintaining the integrity of the institution and ensuring an impartial process.

The precincts of Parliament in Cape Town after fire gutted both the Old Assembly Wing and the National Assembly Wing of Parliament. Picture: Twitter/ @MolotoMothapo

Nine Parliamentary staff members were suspended by Parliament last week after an external investigation into the fire unearthed allegations of maladministration.

Read more here

City of Joburg gets new speaker as DA boycotts ‘R600k’ council meeting

African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor, Margaret Arnolds, has been elected as the new speaker of council for the City of Joburg.

Councillors in the City of Joburg council chambers in Braamfontein on 30 September 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Arnolds was elected unopposed in a special council sitting on Monday to replace former Congress of the People (Cope) councillor, Colleen Makhubele, who vacated the speaker position last week.

Read more here

WATCH: ‘I’ll show you flames’: Mayor swears at resident over Facebook post about potholes

When Jagersfontein resident Kalebe Kalebe took to Facebook to complain about the poor state of the roads, he didn’t expect the mayor to show up at his house and threaten him in front of his young children.

Kopanong Municipality Mayor Xolani swore and threatened a resident over a post about potholes. Photo: Facebook

The father of two says he felt humiliated and undermined by Kopanong Local Municipality ANC Mayor Xolani Tseletsele’s actions.

Read more here

Fort Hare’s head of investigations joins murder accused

A 10th parson has been arrested and charged in the murder and attempted murder cases at the University of Fort Hare (UFH), and the latest is the university’s director responsible for investigations and vetting services.

A 10th person has been arrested and charged in the murder and attempted murder case at the University of Fort Hare. Photo: Supplied/University of Fort Hare

The national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, confirmed on Monday that Isaac Plaatjies was arrested last week.

Read more here

Reserve Bank expected to keep repo rate unchanged on Thursday

Economists expect the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) to keep the repo rate of 8.25% unchanged on Thursday, thanks to some of the risks that could cause inflation to increase again receding.

Image: iStock

While economists and financial advisors scrutinise these decisions for their impact on borrowing costs, including home loans, Grant Smee, CEO of online Proptech realtor Leadhome, says: “South Africans are well-acquainted with an ever-changing economic landscape, making those with home loans especially vulnerable to shifts in interest rates. It is important to note that policy makers at the Sarb consider a multitude of economic factors including inflation, employment, consumer spending, fiscal policy and financial stability when adjusting the repo rate.”

Read more here

‘We don’t have facts before us’: Parliament to investigate Xolile George’s R1.8m salary hike

Parliament is gearing to initiate steps to investigate the salary increase of its secretary, Xolile George.

Secretary to Parliament Xolile George. Picture: X / @ParliamentofRSA

It emerged last month that George reportedly earns R4.4 million a year despite the position of the Secretary to Parliament being priced at a maximum of R2.6 million.

Read more here

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says increased murder rate ‘disappointing and worrying’

The Western Cape government said disappointment as the second quarter crime statistics for the 2023/24 financial year exposed a 10.9% surge in murders.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

The figures, from July 2023 to September 2023, revealed an increase of 114 murders compared to the same period last year. The province recorded 1 164 murders in the second quarter.

Read more here

A tough economy won’t stop SA from splurging on Black Friday

Thin pockets and trimmed budgets amid a tough economy will not stop South Africans from filling up their trolleys on Black Friday.

Despite tough economic times, South Africans are expected to splurge on Black Friday. Image: iStock

As the annual mega sale event looms closer, thousands of customers are expected to flood retail stores countrywide to take advantage of the specials.

Read more here

‘There will be consequences’: Ntshavheni slams private sector for trying to collapse SA with rand manipulation

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says South Africa’s economy remains strong despite attempts by the private sector to collapse it.

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: GCIS

Ntshavheni briefed the media in Pretoria on Monday regarding the outcomes of last week’s Cabinet meeting.

Read more here

It will take months to clear Durban port backlog

Transnet says it will take seven to 15 weeks to clear the 63 vessels at anchor off the Port of Durban, with some importers saying delays in offloading containers mean they will miss the Christmas rush.

Transnet has brought new recruits on board to fill a fourth shift that will allow more ships to be offloaded in a day at the Durban harbour. Photo: iStock

Of these 63 vessels, 20 are destined for the Durban Container Terminals (DCT) Pier 1 and Pier 2, managed by Transnet Port Terminals (TPT).

Read more here

PICS: Inside Rugby World Cup winner Damian de Allende’s wedding day

Springbok centre, Damian de Allende, has been living his best life over the last couple of months. De Allende, who was part of the Springbok team who won the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France married the mother of his children this past weekend.

Pictures: Instagram @mintteaphoto

De Allende and his now wife, Domenica Vigliotti, have been together since 2019. The couple got engaged on 22 July 2022.

Read more here

Kelly Khumalo apologises for homophobic remarks

Kelly Khumalo has issued an apology after she spewed homophobic remarks on X.

Award-winning Musician Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Instagram/@kellykhumaloza

This comes after a social media rant that she started on Saturday after she lost out on the Female of the Year award at this year’s edition of the South African Music Awards (Samas).

Read more here

SA Rugby pay tribute to Hannes Strydom: ‘One of the great locks’

SA Rugby have called the late Hannes Strydom “one of the great locks of his generation” following the passing of the 1995 Rugby World Cup winner in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. Strydom was 58.

Hannes Strydom, far right, celebrates the Boks’ World Cup win in 1995. Picture: Philip Littleton / AFP

The second row forward locked the Bok scrum between 1993 and 1997, winning the World Cup alongside lock partner Kobus Wiese. He played 21 Tests and also featured for the Eastern Province, Northern Transvaal and Transvaal in provincial rugby.

Read more here

Sekhukhune United appoint Seema as new head coach

Sekhukhune United have confirmed the appointment of Lehlohonolo Seema as the club’s new head coach.

Sekhukhune United have appointed Lehlohonolo Seema as their new head coach. (Pic Sekhukhune United media)

Last week, Phakaaathi reported that Sekhukhune were set to appoint Seema as their new coach and now the club has confirmed his appointment.

Read more here